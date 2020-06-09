Davidson County Public Library is offering Creativebug, a free arts and crafts app and online resource for Davidson County residents with a valid library account.

Creativebug provides a vast array of arts and crafts content through videos, classes, templates, recipes, patterns and more. It includes instructions for activities such as painting, sewing, knitting, cake decorating, engraving, drawing and more.

“The library’s arts and crafts programs consistently are the most popular. We believe our patrons will love this new resource that will feed their creativity from the comfort of their own homes,” said Sheila Killebrew, library director.

The Creativebug app is available through the App Store for Apple devices and in the Google Play Store for Android devices.

To begin exploring Creativebug, visit www.creativebug.com/lib/davidsoncounty or call a local branch for further information.

The mission of the Davidson County Public Library is to provide resources and services for reading, thinking, learning, and living.