The next time crowds are allowed to file into Keeter Stadium, the place will look a lot different than the last time they saw it.

In May the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners gave their approval for more than $300,000 worth of upgrades to be done to the field and the stadium.

Earlier this year the American Legion requested the county approve a smaller set of projects but with the cancellation of the 2020 baseball seasons and American Legion World Series, the organization has decided to tackle more tasks during the downtime.

Last week crews started removing fencing around the ball field. That fencing will eventually be replaced with newer, upgraded material. The field will be laser graded, and improvements will be made to the turf. The estimated cost of the project is $350,000. The majority of the cost is being covered by ALWS, but the county did provide $75,000 towards the effort, or one-quarter of the total cost.

In a staff report detailing plans for the stadium, the county says it will not allocate money for ALWS in the 2020-21 budget.