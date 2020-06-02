The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com.

To provide additional help during the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistance League of Greater Wilmington donated $10,000 each to two local organizations that help families with food needs: Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard and NourishNC. NourishNC said the donation would help provide approximately 16,800 meals for kids. Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard has fed the hungry for 35 years and every $1 they receive provides $5 of food supplies to those in need.

State Farm Agent Chrystal Fray is hosting a compassionate closet clothing drive through June 13 at her office, 2547 S. 17th St., Suite C, Wilmington. Fray is accepting new and gently used clothing items and toiletries for children ages 0-18. This clothing drive will help replenish the closet for kids in the foster care program through New Hanover County Department of Social Services. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at her office or she and her team will pick them up. For Saturday drop offs please call first. Social distancing and hygiene protocols will be observed. For more information, 910-799-9100.

The Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach had arranged for Hunter Ingram to be the presenter for the second lecture of its summer Sand Bar Lecture Series on Tuesday, June 2. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the museum has been closed for several weeks. The museum and its sister facility, Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach, hope to reopen as North Carolina moves into the recovery plan phase that allows such organizations to reopen. Although he will not be able to present a live program on June 2, Ingram has agreed to video an interview with Jamie Justice, the education coordinator for the Museum and Planetarium. You will be able to access the video at museumplanetarium.org. Watch the video to learn more about the origins of Ingram’s Cape Fear Unearthed podcast, how he came to have such an appreciation for local history, what it takes to create the podcast, and what stories are coming up on the show. For more information, call the museum at 910-579-1016.

The Brunswick County Courthouse resumed its regular business hours and court sessions as of June 1. The courthouse is following the recommended social distancing guidelines from local and state health officials. Due to maximum occupancy restrictions, anyone reporting for court will be asked to check in with bailiffs, including both represented and unrepresented individuals. Individuals will receive a text message when it is time to report to the courtroom. Cloth face coverings/masks are required for all courthouse visitors. Individuals who do not bring a face covering/mask will be provided with a mask if staff are unable to assist them at the front entrance. Regular hours of operation 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals with questions are encouraged to contact the courthouse at 910-253-3900 or visit the website at nccourts.gov/locations/brunswick-county/brunswick-county-courthouse.