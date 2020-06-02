The CarolinaEast Health System Auxiliary Scholarship Program began in 1984 with the sponsorship of one student. It has developed gradually, and is currently supporting six students working toward their four-year undergraduate degrees. The main goal of the Auxiliary grant program is to identify well-rounded students with high academic achievement, intent on pursuing a career in a healthcare-related field.

Beginning with the 2020 graduating class, the Auxiliary chose to award each of 10 high school seniors with a one-time $2000 grant. Competition for these grants is always strong and we often have to make difficult choices between many high-caliber candidates. It is our pleasure to announce the 2020 CEHS Auxiliary Grant recipients:

•Checkna Bagayoko, a graduate of New Bern High School, will be attending UNC—Chapel Hill,

•Spencer Burroughs, a graduate of Craven Early College, will be attending UNC—Chapel Hill,

•Jenna Bustamante, a graduate of Pamlico County High School, will be attending UNC—Wilmington,

•Alexandra Dalrymple, a graduate of Epiphany School of Global Studies, will be attending Yale,

•Ainsley Horton, a graduate of Epiphany School of Global Studies, will be attending NC State,

•Nyithazin Ngwe, a graduate of Craven Early College, will be attending Craven Community College,

•Stephen Sawyer, a graduate of Pamlico County High School, will be attending Craven Community College,

•Madeline Surber, a graduate of New Bern High School, will be attending NC State,

•Meghan Turney, a graduate of New Bern High School, will be attending ECU, and

•Morgan Wells, a graduate of West Craven High School, will be attending ECU.

We offer our congratulations and wishes for success to these students and all members of the Class of 2020.

Funds for these grant awards are raised through the proceeds of The Camellia Boutique (an Auxiliary operated gift shop on the concourse at CEMC), the Auxiliary sponsored Connect America Medical Alert system, Seas the Day Boutique (an Auxiliary operated shop in the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center), and a variety of outside vendor fundraising sales sponsored by the Auxiliary throughout the year.

Your support is appreciated.