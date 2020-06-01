How will North Carolina fare if a hurricane and COVID-19 are raging at the same time?

WILMINGTON -- Most coastal North Carolina residents are hurricane veterans, experts even, taught by that best of teachers -- experience. But when it comes to dealing with a hurricane in the midst of a pandemic, we’re all rookies -- even those leading the response.

That is weighing heavy on the minds of emergency-response officials as a hurricane season like no other begins Monday, June 1, and runs to Nov. 30. (There already have been two named storms in the Atlantic, but meteorologists say that is not unusual and doesn’t in itself portend a busy season -- although that’s what was forecast earlier this year.)

In past hurricanes, vital relief has come from state and federal agencies and organizations -- both private and public. Many of those groups remain overwhelmed with the COVD-19 response -- both financially and operationally.

Perhaps the biggest concern is how to provide evacuation shelters with social-distancing requirements in place. Of course, if a hurricane were to hit late in the season, those restrictions may already have been lifted. But with the coronavirus on its own unpredictable track and an early season storm possible, a double dose of emergencies can’t be ruled out.

And as coastal residents think about tasks like boarding up windows or securing boats, those living inland know that they are not immune from tropical weather -- storms such as Floyd (1999), Matthew (2016) and Florence (2018) all produced devastating and deadly flooding far from the coast.

Meanwhile, the entire nation’s emergency-response system remains under the strain of dealing with a pandemic. Mike Sprayberry, N.C.’s director of emergency management, told The Atlantic that he hadn’t had a day off in nearly 40 days -- and that was a week ago.

If a coastal area were to be hit by a major hurricane, people and organizations from other states may not have the ability to help as they have in the past. There’s also concerns for after a storm, when large groups of volunteers have gathered in the past to help with recovery and long lines can form at sites distributing food and water.

And what about groceries? Stores have beefed up staffing levels to deal with the unique demands of the pandemic, but the problem has more often been a lack of certain essential items. Can the already-often-bare toilet tissue, paper towel, disinfectant and meat aisles handle a hurricane?

Then there’s another piece to the unpleasant possibility of a major hurricane strike. Although the financial toll from COVID-19 on local governments and agencies is still playing out, there’s no question that anticipated tax revenues are going to take a hit.

Governments are not anticipating any outside funding to make up for lost revenues and emergency funding after hurricanes can come long after the storm is over. (New Hanover Schools, which had many facilities with structural damage and mold, recently received $3 million from the Federal emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reimburse repair costs).

After a hurricane, school systems and other government entities often have expensive repairs and other tasks -- such as debris removal -- that can’t wait on FEMA and other relief sources. They are often paid for out of fund balances -- essentially their savings. So the impact that COVID-19 revenue losses has on budgets could play a role in any hurricane response.

Many places in North Carolina haven’t recovered from Hurricane Matthew, much less Florence. The idea of a Florence-type storm while COVID-19 is still raging is almost unimaginable.

“That’s our nightmare scenario,” said Bill Saffo, mayor of Wilmington, which suffered massive damage from Florence and more than 1,000 people in emergency shelters.

“We’ve been thinking about it from the time this all started,” Saffo said in April as the virus was gathering steam in North Carolina. “It would be the perfect storm for all of us.”

