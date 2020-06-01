ASHEVILLE - What began as a series of small gatherings in Asheville escalated into hundreds of protesters facing tear gas and rubber bullets, and the closure of I-240 in downtown Sunday night.

Marchers protesting the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd began in downtown Asheville and eventually marched west across the Captain Jeff Bowen Bridge, blocking both lanes of traffic at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

After a brief time on the bridge marchers headed back downtown, gathering around Vance Monument and later the Asheville police station.

They joined similar protests in dozens of cities across the country.

Police had been with a small group of protesters since around 6 p.m., Asheville Police Spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said.

Police and protesters remained downtown after midnight.

'Enough is enough': Protesters take a stand downtown

Protester Bryant Durham, 55, said he was feeling a range of emotions.

"Anger, disrespect," he said. "But violence, hatred — that's not going to solve this. We need to find a way."

"Things haven't gotten any better," Durham said. "This city is so full of anger and full of hate. And that's not going to solve it. It's going to make it worse."

Durham, who is black, said there had been a "continuous knee on our neck," for hundreds of years.

Toni Timmons, A 30-year-old black woman, was one of the downtown protesters. She stood near the Vance Memorial, holding a sign that read, "Stop killing black people."

She said the video of Floyd's killing at the hands of a white police officer, who has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder, struck her deeply.

"His knee in his neck, the whole time choking him," she said. "Just sitting there listening to a man gurgle for a breath."

Timmons joined an earlier protest in Charlotte, and did not want to sit idle after returning to Asheville.

"This is the only thing I feel can make me feel better," she said.

"Enough is enough," said Amber Rose, a 24-year-old white woman, who was chalking #BLM, for Black Lives Matter, on the road near the Zebulon Vance Monument.

"We're all coming together," she said. "It's nationwide and worldwide, and that feels good. It's been centuries of oppression. How can we blame anyone for rioting or protesting when they've been silenced for so long?"