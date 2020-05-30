St. James Service Club donates to Boys and Girls Homes

SOUTHPORT — The St. James Service Club of Southport has provided a donation to support the children served by Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, more than doubling the amount requested by the nonprofit organization.

“In the blink of an eye, our world has changed,” SJSC President Geri Margin wrote in the grant award letter. “In turn, our community now faces significant challenges as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. James Service Club is committed to continuing to support the needs of our community through volunteer participation and fundraising.”

Members and supporters of the SJSC raised the funds through a COVID-19 fundraiser and other fundraising events throughout the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The money is intended to support clothing needs, activities for youth and other needs that arise for youth as a result of the pandemic according to SJSC Community Organizations Chair Lucy Williams.

“We appreciate all that B&GH is doing for our youth,” Williams said. “It’s a privilege to be able to help in any way. We love the idea of providing more activities for the youth during these crazy times. We could all use some extra fun these days.”

This generosity is a representation of the longstanding partnership between the organizations according to B&GH President Gary Faircloth.

“For many years, the St. James Service Club and Boys and Girls Homes have enjoyed a wonderful partnership,” said Faircloth. “This latest demonstration of support is a reflection of the love this community has for our children.”

Most years, B&GH joins other organizations in applying to SJSC for funds to support a specific need. Additionally, SJSC donates remaining items from their annual flea market to B&GH.

“This donation usually includes two or more truckloads of fine furniture and home accessories,” said Director of Development Mike Garrell. “Those items are used by the Homes in multiple ways, with some items being placed in the cottages for the youth to enjoy with other items placed in offices or staff housing. The remaining items are sold through our Country Store. This donation, combined with the grant funds, are tremendous boosts to the fundraising efforts of B&GH each year.”

With the annual flea market canceled as a result of the pandemic and B&GH’s major spring fundraisers canceled, B&GH faced a shortfall of at least $150,000 in general operating funds.

“With this information in hand, the SJSC reached out to its members and rallied the community to help,” said Garrell. “We were shocked with the result. The grant award was more than double what we requested. The care and generosity of the SJSC and the St. James community is another example of people coming together to support those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

