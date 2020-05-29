The Small Business Center at Blue Ridge Community College has announced an expansion in its business services.

Beginning Monday, the SBC will begin offering free counseling services to local small-business owners affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Reboot, Recover, Rebuild (R3) Program for Small Business will offer counseling in more than 40 categories uniquely suited for small businesses in Henderson and Transylvania counties affected by the economic effects of COVID-19.

Interested businesses are encouraged to apply by visiting blueridge.edu/sbc or emailing sbc@blueridge.edu.

In direct response to the COVID-19 economic crisis, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed H1043, providing grants to Small Business Centers with the express goal of providing free or low-cost counseling services to businesses negatively affected by the disaster.

The R3 program, made possible by these grants, will provide free counseling, coaching, information and resources to local small business owners who are struggling to remain afloat or recover from the pandemic.

“This health crisis has been detrimental for so many of our local small businesses, and many are struggling to figure out how to keep their doors open,” said Ben Smith, director, Small Business Center.

“This funding has allowed us to hire more counselors and provide coaching and free services to help them get back on their feet and make it through these challenging times.”

Local businesses are currently experiencing challenges managing employees, understanding their Paycheck Protection Program or other loan repayment requirements, and marketing their services in a constantly changing consumer landscape.

The R3 program addresses these concerns by providing consulting services in the form of CPA, legal, marketing, branding, stability and general business support.

Applicants will also have access to content experts, one-on-one remote counsel, and 100 percent confidentiality. This service is open to any business affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Blue Ridge Community College Small Business Center is part of the Small Business Center Network, comprised of 58 Small Business Centers throughout North Carolina that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling, and resource information.

To learn more, visit blueridge.edu/sbc. To learn more about Blue Ridge Community College, visit www.blueridge.edu.