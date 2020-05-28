The school board will ask the county for less than half of its original $3.3 million increase in response to reduced sales-tax revenues from the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We really doubled down on what was most critical at this point in time, particularly in our new climate,” Jeremy Teetor, finance director of the Alamance-Burlington School System, said at the board’s May 26 meeting.

The ABSS Board of Education approved a $43.6 million request for county funds for its 2020–21 budget Monday. It would be a $1.64 million increase over the current year’s funding. That’s $1.66 million less than it originally voted to request in early March before the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic shock.

What Teetor calls the “continuation budget,” or what the district needs to function as-is factoring in increased costs, was pared down from $1.8 million by $620,000 if the state legislature does not approve teacher raises this year and $240,000 if there are raises. The district supplements teachers’ pay by about $4,800 on average and pays some teachers completely from local funds but on the same pay scale as those paid from state funds.

The state may have lost as much as $5 billion in revenue according to recent estimates, Teetor said, so raises seem like a remote possibility.

Raises for other ABSS employees would be cut by 90 to 60 percent. An additional $200,000 for a pay study for some nonteaching employees also was cut. Board member Tony Rose said this was not the first time an effort to raise pay for support staff fizzled.

“This always seems to have a way to get into the budget and then come out of the budget,” Rose said. “Some of them have worked for years and years and years and never gotten a raise.”

Teetor said there might be a chance to add some of that back into the budget in June when the financial picture is clearer.

The amount ABSS has to share with charter schools would increase by $350,000 with a fourth charter school, the Alamance Community School, opening with more students than originally expected, Teetor said. Three hundred of the estimated 460 students would be from Alamance County.

Kindergarten through third-grade class sizes reductions will also mean having more teachers in those grades, so ABSS will still pay more to supplement their pay.

The district also intends to increase what it pays to local law enforcement agencies for school resource officers by $150,000, so it will actually cover the cost of having those officers in schools. ABSS also plans to add two new SROs for $110,000.

That will be part of the expansion budget, or what ABSS wants to add, which has been cut by more than $1.1 million to $860,000.

That expansion still includes $550,000 to lease 8,000 Chromebook laptop computers to replace ones that are aging out and $225,000 to hire three new school nurses.

Teacher supplement increases, athletic trainers and a new translator were all cut. While ABSS’ teacher supplement was 10th highest among North Carolina school districts this year, Board member Brian Feeley said that was because others were falling behind since the district had only increased it by a quarter of a percentage point in the past four years.

“Some of those zeros are hard to swallow,” Feeley said.

The district’s fund balance, or savings, is down to $4.8 million, Teetor said, though it’s likely there will be about $700,000 to $900,000 to add to that at the end of the year. Some were looking at that money for employee or teacher raises, but Board Member Steve Van Pelt said the district should never use money it won’t see again for expenses it has to pay every year.

The board voted 7–0 to send the request to the county commissioners.

The district also has more than $9.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds. $5.7 million comes from the federal CARES Act, $2.9 million in state funds from House Bill 1043, and $861,165 in other emergency funds.

About $2.6 million of that would fund COVID-19 safety measures, like a long-lasting antiviral coating sprayed in school buildings and buses, additional custodians to clean schools when students are back, and sanitation stations around schools.