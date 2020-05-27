Times-News

Wednesday

May 27, 2020 at 12:24 PM


North Carolina ranks first overall in people looking for loans to help them out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.


WalletHub combined internal credit report data with data on Google search increases for loan-related terms in the 50 states and District of Columbia.


North Carolina residents were:


6th in searching for “loan”;


8th in searching for “home equity loan”;


12th in searching for “payday loans”; and


12th for changes in average inquiry count Jan. 1–May 14.


Here’s how the states lined up by overall rank:


1. North Carolina


2. New York


3. Nebraska


4. Minnesota


5. Kansas


6. Washington


7. Tennessee


8. Georgia


9. Indiana


10. Texas


11. Virginia


12. Alabama


13. Maryland


14. Illinois


15. Kentucky


16. Utah


17. Mississippi


18. Ohio


19. Nevada


20. Pennsylvania


21. Iowa


22. West Virginia


23. Michigan


24. Arkansas


25. Oregon


26. Oklahoma


27. Missouri


28. Wisconsin


29. Colorado


30. Massachusetts


31. Florida


32. Louisiana


33. Maine


34. Arizona


35. South Carolina


36. California


37. Idaho


38. New Jersey


39. New Mexico


40. Wyoming


41. Connecticut


42. District of Columbia


43. Montana


44. New Hampshire


45. South Dakota


46. Delaware


47. Hawaii


48. North Dakota


49. Alaska


50. Rhode Island


51. Vermont


For the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-people-need-loans-the-most-due-to-coronavirus/73063/.