A Henderson County nursing home currently has more reported COVID-19 deaths than any other congregate living facility in the state, according to a report released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Laurels of Hendersonville has reported 23 deaths and a total of 96 cases as of the latest report. The number of deaths is the highest in the state, and the case count is the eighth highest.

All 23 deaths are reportedly linked to residents. Of the 96 cases, 80 have been identified in residents and the other 16 in staff.

Four other facilities in the state report deaths in the 20s.

Even with the death total, the overall number of cases has not grown significantly in several weeks. In the mid-May report, The Laurels had 93 cases and 17 deaths.

The Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation/Hendersonville and Cherry Springs Village are the only other two Henderson County congregate living facilities listed in the report with active outbreaks.

At the Brian Center, a total of 49 cases and eight deaths (all residents) have been reported. Staff members account for six cases and residents make up the other 43.

The number of cases has only increased by one since the middle of the month and the number of deaths has remained unchanged.

Cherry Springs Village has had 58 cases and 10 deaths. Like the other facilities, residents account for all of the deaths, while staff members make up 13 of the total cases.

The facility’s numbers have not grown from the last few reports from NCDHHS.

Outbreaks were recently reported in four Buncombe County facilities – Aston Park Health Care Center Inc., Carolina Pines at Asheville, Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community Inc. and Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.

Aston Park Health Care Center Inc. has more cases than any other facility in Buncombe or Henderson counties, with a total of 98 cases. Thirteen deaths have been reported.

Polk County is now only showing numbers at Autumn Care-Saluda with 20 cases and four deaths. No cases have been reported so far in Transylvania County facilities.

Three cases were previously reported at White Oak Manor-Tryon, and two cases and one death at The Lodge at Mills River in Henderson County. These outbreaks are considered over.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases, according to NCDHHS. Congregate living facilities include nursing homes, residential care facilities and correctional facilities.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later, according to NCDHHS.

Data will continue to be updated by NCDHHS on Tuesdays and Fridays by 4 p.m.