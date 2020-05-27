The issue affects both men and women, although it isn’t often talked about

Making several trips to the restroom in a relatively short amount of time can not only be frustrating when trying to go about one’s daily routines and tasks, but it can also cause concern if it continues for a period of time. Frequent urination, or the need to urinate more than you normally would, can be a symptom of various problems.

Dr. Deborah Hess, MD, a urologist and pelvic surgeon at Wilmington Health, said frequent urination affects a large portion of the U.S. population -- both men and women, but it’s a problem many don’t often talk about. Hess said anyone experiencing bothersome frequency in urination should consult a physician, so providers can diagnose the cause and determine a treatment plan.

1) Abnormal frequency in urination may depend on how disruptive it is for someone

“Most people urinate somewhere between six and eight times per day,” Hess said. “Frequency for each person’s bladder can vary significantly, but for increased frequency it’s whatever is bothersome for that individual. For some people, they may (urinate) every two or three hours, and they’re not that bothered by it. But most people feel that every three to four hours is not disruptive and doesn’t have a negative impact on their quality of life. Anything more than that starts to be recognized as urinary frequency.”

2) Enlarged prostate Is a common cause of frequent urination in men

Hess said the most common cause of lower urinary tract symptoms for men is prostate enlargement, also called benign prostatic hypertrophy or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH is a condition in which an overgrowth of prostate tissue pushes against the urethra and bladder.

“The prostate sits around the urethra which is the tube that you urinate out of, and the bigger the prostate gets, especially the inner portion of the prostate, the more that it can put pressure on the urethra and increase that outlet resistance,” Hess said.

3) Overactive bladder is a common cause of frequent urination, particularly in women

Hess said the most common cause of frequent urination in women is overactive bladder (OAB). According to Urology Care Foundation, as many as 30 percent of men and 40 percent of women in the U.S. live with OAB symptoms, but many don’t ask for help.

With OAB, one may pass urine many times during the day and night. According to the Urology Care Foundation, OAB can occur if nerve signals between one’s bladder and brain don’t work properly. For example, signals may tell one’s bladder to empty even when it’s not full, and other times, muscles in bladder can be too active and contract to pass urine before one’s bladder is full, causing a sudden, strong urge to urinate.

Hess said some risk factors for OAB include bladder irritants, high fluid intake, caffeine, citrus acids, spicy foods and alcohol.

“Other things that can lead to overactive bladder or worsen overactive bladder are obesity, diabetes, underlying neurologic issues, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and a spinal cord injury,” she said.

4) A urinary tract infection is another common cause of frequent urination

Frequent urination can have many different causes, including urinary tract infections (UTI), which can affect several parts of the urinary tract. However, the most common UTI is a bladder infection. Hess said other causes of frequent urination include stones, such as kidney stones that have traveled down the urinary tract to the bladder and bladder stones; previous procedures performed in the pelvis; spinal cord injuries, rare urologic abnormalities, neurological disorders and more.

“Anything that irritates the bladder can increase your frequency of urination,” she said.

5) Treatment of frequent urination depends on underlying cause

“Management is going to be entirely dependent on what the underlying issue is, but depending on what the issue is, we can often help women and men gain really good control of their bladder with interventions,” Hess said. “In men, with the most common issue being an enlarged prostate, there’s a lot of different ways we can treat an enlarged prostate,” she said.

One of those ways is with medication that relaxes the muscles of the bladder neck and prostate to make urinating easier. Medication can also be used to shrink the prostate’s size.

Enlarged prostate can also be treated with surgical procedures, such as the transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), which removes tissue blocking the urethra to allow urine to empty more easily.

Hess said working with physical therapists specially trained in pelvic floor physical therapy is helpful for many patients. Other OAB treatments include medications, nerve stimulation and surgical procedures.

As telehealth has become common at Wilmington Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hess said many patients are able to still find help for OAB symptoms through virtual visits.

