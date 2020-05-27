A South Carolina school district is apologizing for a fourth-grade social studies assignment meant to teach students about slavery after complaints from parents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina school district is apologizing for a fourth-grade social studies assignment meant to teach students about slavery after complaints from parents.

The eLearning worksheet, assigned to all fourth-grade students in the Richland 1 school district, asked students to “write a journal entry responding to the following prompt: choose to be a slave or a slave owner. Write a journal entry that describes your daily activities before the Civil War.”

The worksheet was created as part of the district’s remote learning, which was brought on by the coronavirus.

The question was included in a packet sent to schools in March, spokeswoman Karen York said in a statement. The assignment spawned a wave of complaints from parents, which the district addressed, said Richland 1 school board member Lila Anna Sauls.

The assignment surfaced publicly on Tuesday after a parent who was doing makeup work with a student posted a picture of the assignment on Facebook, saying she refused to do the assignment.

“In very quickly pulling together learning activities for students to complete at home, the sample lesson activity on slavery was inadvertently included in the fourth-grade social studies learning packet,” Richland 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a statement. “When it was brought to our attention back in March, it was addressed at that time. The activity was inappropriate and should not have been included. Students should not complete the activity, and their grade will not be impacted by leaving the activity blank or removing it completely from the packet. We regret that this occurred and apologize for any offense taken by any of our students and parents.”

Sauls agreed, saying the assignment was “absolutely inappropriate.”

“I don’t think you can brush that time period under the carpet, but there’s a right way to teach it,” Sauls said.

While many of those commenting on the image posted to Facebook expressed outrage that the assignment would be approved for children, others said the assignment forced students to confront the horrors of slavery.

The state’s education standards require fourth-graders to learn about the slave trade, how slavery led to the Civil War and about Reconstruction, according to the South Carolina Department of Education’s website. However, the decision of what materials to assign is made by the district.

“The state does not assign curriculum which encompasses homework assignments and classroom activities,” South Carolina Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said in an email. “Slavery is covered extensively in state social studies standards but we do not prescribe how those standards are taught.”