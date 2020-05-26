This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company
School: Burgaw Middle School
Grade: Sixth
Best subjects: English Language Arts
Worst subject: Math
Favorite quote or saying: I am going to be successful.
What drives you crazy? People ignoring me
What makes you happy? Hanging out with friends and family
Favorite book: Wonder
Favorite movie: All-American
Favorite color: Royal blue
Favorite food: Chick-fil-a (chicken nuggets and fries)
What do you do for fun? Physical sports such as softball and basketball
Whom do you admire most, and why? I admire my grandma because she is wise and always helps guide me to do good.
Educational goals: Get a scholarship to N.C. State
Career goal: To be a dentist
For sixth-grade teaching team of Sydney Breuer, Stacie Brown, Cheyrl King and Elena Casares, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Naima works well with all students and is a good helper in the classroom. She is always on task and has a positive attitude in her classes. Naima encourages others in the classroom and on the softball field and basketball court.
