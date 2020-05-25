Need to Know for May 25

1. Online Kindergarten Enrollment: Cumberland County Schools has launched its Online Kindergarten Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. To be eligible, a child must have reached his or her fifth birthday by Aug. 31. For parents/guardians to enroll a kindergartener for the 2020-2021 school year, they will need to visit ccsncc.scriborder.com and select Student Enrollment - Kindergarten.The application and required documents can be completed online using a computer, phone or other mobile device.

2. Potato Giveaway: John Wesley United Methodist Church, at 616 Cumberland St., will give away 2,000 pounds of white potatoes Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Recipients are asked to remain in their cars in an effort to practice social distancing.

3. Public Works exhibition: The Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland County, at 301 Hay St., is planning its 15th annual Public Works exhibition. Residents of Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, and Scotland counties, Fort Bragg or Pope Field are eligible to enter their artwork for exhibition between June 26 and July 18. The dates for submitting art are June 19-20. For entry forms and details, visit theartscouncil.com/public-works.

4. Agriculture Hall of Fame: The Cumberland County Agriculture Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for candidates to be inducted into the Cumberland County Agricultural Hall of Fame for 2020. The Cumberland County Agricultural Hall of Fame honors county residents who have made significant contributions to agriculture, home economics, youth development, or rural communities. Membership in the Hall of Fame has been awarded to individuals annually since 1989. Nominations should be submitted on a nomination form, which is available by calling 910-321-6405 or on the Cooperative Extension website at cumberland.ces.ncsu.edu. Completed nomination forms with supporting documentation, not to exceed five pages, must be received by June 30 at 5 p.m.

Please submit your programs in writing at least 10 days in advance. Email calendar@fayobserver.com. For questions, call 910-486-3500.