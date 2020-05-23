With all of the natural scenery that living close to bodies of water provides, Eastern NC is full of places to take a stroll.

Kinston, New Bern and Jacksonville all have parks that residents and tourists can enjoy.

1. Pearson Park (Kinston)

210 W. Gordon Street

Kinston, NC 28501

Located just off the Neuse River in Kinston, Pearson Park is in a prime place to enjoy nature and hang out.

Picnicking is ideal with a brand new playground having been built in 2017, the park has a renewed fresh feel.

There are patios and a gazebo available for sitting and eating and the park is within walking distance of the CSS Neuse II replica Confederate warship and restaurants on Herritage Street.

2. Union Point Park (New Bern)

210 E. Front Street

New Bern, NC 28562

On the Neuse River in downtown New Bern, Union Point Park offers much to do for residents and tourists alike.

A playground with benches and grills for cookouts and big shade trees provide a relaxing area for picnics or just enjoying the day.

Starting from the boat ramp and duck-feeding area, a sidewalk running parallel to the river offers people a waterfront walk that meanders past the gazebo, a small fishing pier and under the Alfred Cunningham Bridge to the Bridgepoint Marina.

Fishing and crabbing are popular activities at the park as are biking and jogging.

3. Riverwalk Crossing Park (Jacksonville)

421 Court Street

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Placed along the New River in Jacksonville, Riverwalk Crossing Park offers chances to sit and enjoy nature and the water as well as be active.

There is a stage for live music, as well as a gazebo.

It is a place for people who like to run, walk and ride a bicycle along the water.

Blooming flowers along the red brick walkways makes Riverwalk Crossing Park a colorful locale.