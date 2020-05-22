1. Thousands of Venus Flytraps

The very famous Venus Flytrap plant can be found throughout the eastern North Carolina region. The “Little Shop of Horrors” plant is the most recognizable carnivorous plant species on Earth, known for catching insects by snapping shut. The plant is seen during summer months throughout areas of eastern North Carolina, including large populations in Lenoir and Craven counties, with a large group grown in the Croatan Forest. But, just because you see it doesn’t mean you can pick it. In the state of North Carolina, it is illegal to pick and sell wild Venus Flytraps. Overall researchers believe there are more than 302,000 Flytraps found throughout North and South Carolina.

2. The family of George Washington

John Washington, a distant relative of the first President of the United States: General George Washington, resided in Kinston, North Carolina. The famous ‘Bentley Bed and Breakfast’ house, located on the corner of Gordon and Herritage Street, sits on the land where John Washington and his wife Elizabeth lived with their children. Their family graveyard still stands on The Bentley grounds. Former President George Washington also visited New Bern during his Southern Tour in 1791, where he was entertained at Tryon Palace.

3. Regulator Movement verses Governor Tryon

The War of the Regulation, also known as the Regulator Movement, took place from 1765 to 1771, between North Carolina Colonist against royal government officials. At a time of population growth, economic depression, class wars, and political corruption; the Regulator Movement rose over agricultural issues involving taxes, falsifying records, and other mistreatments. During the time, government officials including sheriffs, tax collectors, court clerks, and judges were violently targeted over the issues. Governor Tryon was also violently targeted, especially involving his construction of Tryon Palace at the time. The whole movement came to a head at the Battle of the Alamance on May 16th, 1771. In all, eighteen people were reportedly killed and over three hundred and sixty-one people were reportedly injured during the battle. Some historians believe this could have been the event that helped launch the American Revolutionary War. You can visit the Alamance Battleground located south of Burlington, North Carolina and Tryon Palace located in New Bern, North Carolina.

4. Where did the name Pepsi come from?

Eastern North Carolina visitors are always surprised to find out that the famous soft drink Pepsi was invented in the town of New Bern, but it might come as an even bigger surprise that inventor Caleb Davis Bradham actually had dreams of becoming a doctor. Born in Chinquapin, Bradham was a North Carolina native, Bradham attended the University of North Carolina. After UNC, Bradham attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he worked part-time as a pharmacy apprentice at a small drugstore. A family crisis forced Bradham to drop out of school and come home to North Carolina. After teaching for a short while, he opened his own drug store in New Bern, where he invited “Brad’s Drink” in 1893 that would later become the world famous ‘Pepsi.’ Bradham believed that the drink was healthy for your digestion, the famous name derives from the word ‘dyspepsia,’ meaning indigestion. Today, Pepsi is one of the most famous soft-drinks in the world, and you can visit The Birthplace of Pepsi located at 256 Middle Street in downtown New Bern.

5. Underground Railroad in the Dismal Swamp

The state of North Carolina was no exception to the terrible historic event of slavery, but a certain part of eastern North Carolina gave hope to slaves trying to escape. The Dismal Swamp, located in northeastern North Carolina, was part of the Underground Railroad. The waterway was dug by hand by black labor between 1793 and 1804, which made it easy for slaves to escape through the swamp due to familiarity. Over the years, hundreds of slaves escaped by using the swamp. The Dismal Swamp Canal is also the oldest operating built waterway in the United States still operating today. The National Park Service now oversees the swamp and you can visit the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center at 2356 US Highway 17 North in South Mills, North Carolina.

6. Green Book in New Bern

The Academy Award-winning movie script ‘Green Book’ has roots in eastern North Carolina. The historic book ‘The Green Book’ also known as ‘The Negro Motorist Green Book’ was written by Victor H. Green in 1932. The book helped guide safe travel to black travelers. In 1938, New Bern became part of the expanded North Carolina addition. The guide mentioned that a safe place to stay in New Bern was the Rhone Hotel, located at 512 Queen Street. The hotel was owned by The Rhone sisters: Charlotte, Henrietta, Carrie, and Amy, who were pioneer members of the New Bern African American community. The Rhone Hotel location has since been made into apartments.

7. Masonic Theatre is one of the oldest in the country

One of the oldest theaters still in operation in the country stands in New Bern. The Masonic Theatre was built in downtown New Bern around 1810. During the Civil War, the Union-occupied New Bern and renamed the theater Union Theatre. After the war it went back to being known as the Masonic Theatre. The theatre began showing movies around 1910 and continued until 1974. Today, the theatre is home to the Rivertowne Players that produces plays and musical theatre performances throughout the year. The Masonic Theatre was also featured in the best-selling book ‘The Notebook.’ You can visit the location at 514 Hancock Street in New Bern, and for more information on Rivertowne Players visit www.rivertowneplayers.org.

8. Grainger Hill Haunting

Many eastern North Carolina areas have reported hauntings, but anyone that lives in Kinston can tell you about the hauntings of Grainger-Hill High Performing Arts Center. The theatre that was constructed in 1925 holds over a thousand seats, and still holds performances today. The widely spread haunted tells are told throughout the community and are especially popular amongst young people. It is told that a girl fell to her death from the backstage balcony years ago in the auditorium. Ghost writers have written about the girl’s ghost saying her presence is felt, but not seen. Community members also say the Greek Classical statues that stand on both sides of the stage move on their own from time to time. Grainger-Hill Performing Arts Center is located at 300 Park Avenue in Kinston.

9. Tuscarora Indian War

The Tuscaroroa Indian tribe is one of the most popular Indian tribes in American history. The agricultural tribe was known to the eastern North Carolina region with villages scattered along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. By the 1670s, new colonist groups were taking over Indian land. In 1710, the settlement of New Bern displaced the Indian village of Chattoka causing tensions to rise. The tribe asked Pennsylvania commissions to allow their relocation to the Susquehanna region but were asked to present a certificate of good behavior from their North Carolina neighbors. Unable to move to Pennsylvania, the Tuscaroras captured New Bern founder Baron von Graffenried, explorer John Lawson, and two black slaves on the Neuse River. Eventually, von Graffenried was released from the tribe, Lawson was killed, and the slaves were freed. In March 1713, forces took over the tribal areas left in the area. Overall, 1,000 were captured and enslaved, and 1,400 were killed. Some Tuscarora Indians remained in rebellion until 1915 when a treaty ended the war.

10. Croatan whiskey

The Croatan Forest, located in Craven, Carteret, and Jones Counties, is named for the Indian tribe that lived in the region during the Lost Colony. In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt designated the 77,000-acre area as a national forest under the 1911 Weeks Act, but before that, the forest saw a different type of activity. During the age of Prohibition, 1920 to 1933, the forest was used as a place to manufacture bootlegged whiskey in large quantities. The whiskey was then sold around Havelock and Stella. For more information on the Croatan Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov.

11. Civil War helped tobacco companies

Around the time of the Civil War (1861-1865), North Carolina produced over 30 million pounds of tobacco. The use of the bright leaf curing process became very popular with Civil War soldiers on both sides. During the war, the fighting did not impact the production of tobacco that much, in fact, it actually helped the industry. Due to the many battles fought in North Carolina, the soldiers became fans of the bright leaf curing tobacco. After the war, soldiers sent letters to the major tobacco companies around the state asking for bulk shipments of their products.

12. Home to funk music

Eastern North Carolina is home to a lot of famous musicians, but it is also home to the music genre of Funk Music. The genre began during the mid to late 1960s, with the help of James Brown. Kinston musicians Nathaniel Jones, Maceo Parker, Melvin Parker, Levi Rasbury, and Dick Knight helped boost James Brown into becoming the “Godfather of Funk Music.” Located in downtown Kinston, visitors can enjoy the Kinston Music Park which is part of the African American Music Trails of North Carolina.

13. Dinosaurs in eastern North Carolina

It’s hard to believe that dinosaurs walked the earth, but did you know that dinosaur fossils have been found right here in North Carolina? Hypsibema, Carnufex, Postosuchus, Eocetus, and Zatomus are just some of the dinosaur fossils found in our state. Fossil digging is also a very popular activity in eastern North Carolina. The Aurora Fossil Museum in Aurora is a place where visitors can view rare fossils and dig for fossils. The museum is located at 400 Main Street and you can visit their website at www.aurorafossilmuseum.org.

14. The Nicholas Sparks New Bern tour

New Bern is home to the best-selling author Nicholas Sparks, who became a celebrity through his books like A Walk to Remember, The Choice, Dear John, The Best of Me, and more, with the most famous being The Notebook. While the books gained their popularity, visitors began to flock to New Bern to visit the real life locations that have been featured in the books, so the Visit New Bern came up with the ‘A Walk to Remember Tour’ that takes you around the city and through the different locations featured in books like The Wedding, A Bend in the Road, and The Notebook. All you have to do is download and print off the self guided map on the Visit New Bern website: www.visitnewbern.com.

15. Wild horses survive hurricanes

The coastal wild horses have captivated visitors of North Carolina beaches for years. The wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs have been in North Carolina for over five hundred years after being brought here by explorers in the early 1520s, but many wonder how they keep safe during our many storms. During hurricanes, the horses do not evacuate but they do follow their instincts by going to higher ground as a group and they seek shelter behind dunes and in marshlands.

16. Harkers Island Old Elizabethan Dialect

Want to hear something interesting? Go and listen to people from Harkers Island. Their dialect is called ‘High Tider’ and has its roots in old Elizabethan English. Only a few places located on the coast of North Carolina still maintain the dialect including Harkers and Ocracoke Island, and it is said to also resemble the accent found on Tangier and Smith Island in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay. For example, the average American might pronounce “High Tider” as “High Tider,” but a High Tider would pronounce it as “Hoi Toider.” Unfortunately, due to the ability to travel and get around more, the accent is dying out.

17. Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival

Deep in Carteret County, there is a small music festival that is eastern North Carolina’s best-kept secret. The Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival is held every year during the summer in Gloucester. It celebrates local seafood like mullet and shrimp, and it brings together North Carolina musicians. The free event collects donations throughout the festival for local fishermen. For more information on the event call (252) 729-8021 or visit www.crystalcoastnc.org.

18. Duplin Winery Oldest and Largest Winery in the South

The oldest and largest winery is right in eastern North Carolina’s backyard. Duplin Winery opened in 1975 and has since become a household name. Located in Rose Hill, the winery produces multiple red, white, and blush wines, with approximately 450,000 cases produced each year. You can visit www.duplinwinery.com for more information or visit Duplin Winery at 4650 Highway 17 South, Rose Hill.

19. Jacksonville is named after Andrew Jackson

Everyone knows Jacksonville as home to Camp Lejeune Military Base, but did you know that the city was not officially legally formed until 1842 even though the community was beginning to establish in 1757. Before, the city was given its name a lot of people knew it as just Onslow County. The city was named after Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, who some believe he was born in North Carolina due to his birthplace Waxhaws sitting on the border between Virginia and North Carolina. Establishing the base led to the population boom of 1941.

20. East Carolina Teachers Training School

The great campus of East Carolina University is in eastern North Carolina’s backyard. Now more known for its medical studies, the second most popular form of study is education due to its history with the educational facility. Greenville won the bid for the school with $100,000 and the school opened its doors as the East Carolina Teachers’ Training School in 1909. Even though the school was meant for white men and women, there would be no male graduates until 1932. Today, East Carolina’s Teaching College is one of the popular teaching colleges in the country and the university is the fourth-largest university in the state.

Sources: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, The Bentley Bed and Breakfast, Anchor: A North Carolina History Online Resources, Pepsi Store, Dismal Swamp Welcome Center, The Sun Journal, North Carolina Historic Sites, African American Music Trails of North Carolina, Aurora Fossil Museum, Visit New Bern, Visit North Carolina, The Crystal Coast, Duplin Winery, The Government of Jacksonville, and East Carolina University.