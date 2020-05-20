Spartanburg County Elections Director Henry Laye said Wednesday he's seeing "a surge" for absentee applications for the June 9 primary.

As of Tuesday, he said there have been 4,098 absentee applications -- mostly for mail-in ballots.

Through Tuesday, he said there have been 187 early, in-person ballots cast since May 11 at the county elections office.

Of those, 75 were Democratic ballots and 112 were Republican.

"We expect to see more voters in the days ahead,“ he said.

Laye said he didn't immediately have numbers for how many absentee ballots were requested for the 2018 and 2016 primaries, but "we do think there is a surge."

The deadline to apply for absentee by mail ballot for the primary is June 5.

In-person, absentee voting will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office at 366 N. Church St. in Spartanburg.

Poll workers will be equipped with protective equipment, including masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizers and face shields.

Meanwhile, Laye said examination of ballot marking machines by representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Also, a test of the ballot tabulator to be used in the June 9 primary will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4.