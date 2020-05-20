Davidson County Medical Ministries is providing community testing for COVID-19 to help residents who think they may have the virus.

Sandy Motley, executive director at Davidson Medical Ministries Clinic, said the organization wanted to provide this service to the community to make sure anyone who was concerned they were infected could get tested.

“Everyone doesn’t need to go to a doctor if they have a cough, but they are still concerned,” Motley said. “So we just wanted to provide a service to the community we serve.”

This is the third week Davidson County Medical Ministries has provided COVID-19 testing, and they plan to continue to alternate between the Thomasville and Lexington clinic locations on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

There is no charge for the testing and the organization gets results typically within 24 to 36 hours. Motley said they prefer if residents would call to schedule a time to be tested. She said they are requesting only those at high risk or showing symptoms attend, but they will not turn anyone away.

Motley said the community testing is in conjunction with the governor’s request to increase testing, as well as, to assist the Davidson County Health Department with any needed contact tracing.

Gabina Crum attended the community testing site in Thomasville on Wednesday. She said she was a little bit concerned because she had some symptoms and wanted to make sure she didn’t have COVID-19.

“I want to check and see if I am safe and get better if I am,” Crum said. “I am very glad they are providing this. I have had a little cough and don’t want to be out here spreading it around.”

At the testing site, patients remain in their car and the volunteers will assist them. Motley said Dr. Richard Kirsch of Thomasville has volunteered to assist with the testing and will also provide a general medical assessment, such as blood pressure or listening to the patient’s chest, if there is any concern.

Motley said that out of the testing they have done over the past three weeks, only about 2 percent have come back positive. She said it is important that people know if they are a potential risk to others.

“It is important not necessarily for their health because most people recover without any problem, but what it does is let you know you may potentially infect someone else,” Motley said. “You need to be staying at home and not hugging the grandparents if you test positive. It is more for the people around you.”

Motley said they are scheduled to provide community testing through next week. She said they cannot schedule testing too far in advance because they need more input from the state and the local health department.

“We want to wait and see what is happening with the governor, the positive testing rates in Davidson County and what the health department is seeing, as far as the number of cases in the county. We will do it if we need to through June,” Motley said.

Janna Walker, public health strategist with the Davidson County Health Department, said they are appreciative that Davidson County Medical Ministries has provided this service to the community.

“We are thankful that Davidson Medical Ministries is offering more opportunities for Davidson County residents to access COVID-19 testing. We encourage those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to utilize this resource for testing so that they may take the proper precautions, if needed, to protect the health and well-being of others in our community,” Walker said.

Motley said that testing for COVID-19 will help the community reopen sooner because they will know who is infected and who they are potentially exposing to the virus.

“Knowledge is power,” Motley said. “Knowing if you are positive and who you have been in contact with will help us get a handle on this thing. We just want people to be responsible and not expose anyone else to a potential threat.”

