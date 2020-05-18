Randolph Sheriff

Recent reports

May 12: Edward W. McGee of Fiber Cushioning, Inc., US 220 Business South, Asheboro, reported the theft of $6,000 in cash and an Igloo cooler valued at $20 from the business.

May 13: Tammy L. Isley, Lion’s Rest Road, Asheboro, reported a fraud.

Recent charges

Sean Stephen Walker: 49, 2748 Eden Forest Drive, Sophia, sell/furnish/give/provide tobacco products without proof of age, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Wlliam Joseph Belfiore: 34, 2280 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, misdemeanor probation violation.

Zachary Kyle Bohannon: 21, 2748 Eden Forest Drive, Sophia, sell/furnish/give/provide tobacco products without proof of age, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Steven Garrett Garner: 44, 562 Potter’s Way, Seagrove, communicating threats, assault on a female.

Bouysie Eugene Gladney: 67, 4700 Archdale Road, Trinity, possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Leland Ja’Payne Ingram: 16, 1590 Old Cedar Falls Road, Asheboro, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation, discharging a firearm in city limits.

Kevin Dewayne McShan: 40, 6073 Longview Drive, Belden, MS, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts trafficking opium/heroin.

Travis Tyler Owens: 27, 2319 Smyrna Grove Drive, Lot 6, Asheboro, obtain property by false pretenses.

Charles Burton Roberts-Hill: 37, 3607 Kindley Farm Road, Ext., Asheboro, felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation.

Mohammed NMN Shafiq: 50, 2110 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, sell/furnish/give/provide tobacco products without proof of age, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Daniel Silver: 31, 449 Paige Court, Asheboro, sell/furnish/give/provide tobacco products without proof of age, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Kathryn Lawson Jennings: 30, 313 Old Liberty Road, Franklinville, sell/furnish/give/provide tobacco products without proof of age, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Anthony Barnard Lee Jr.: 28, 4700 Archdale Road, Trinity, attempt to obtain property by false pretenses, possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Steven William Martin: 30, 3816 Sycamore Trail, Franklinville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin.

Colbie Deontae McMillian: 30, 484 Isley Lane, Ramseur, maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Dewan McShan: 34, 108 Baker Drive, Beldon, MS, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, two counts trafficking in opium/heroin.