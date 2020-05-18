As small businesses in the food industry reel from the effects of the spread of COVID-19, a Burlington restaurant is finding a way to navigate the pandemic.

Kern Dixon, owner of Dixon’s Jamaican Taste, 3261 S Church St., noticed a significant decrease in business in February during the beginning of the pandemic. Dixon didn’t waiver and stood firm with the same marketing techniques he relied on when he first opened in August of last year.

Dixon is using word-of-mouth marketing to guide him through the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a rocky February, he managed to recover in March and April while many restaurants and other small businesses face deciding whether to close permanently. Dixon believes he is starting to see the effects of his continual use of social media to spread the word about his business.

“Business has been around 80 percent of what it used to be,” Dixon said. “… I think the pandemic kind of opened a lot of people’s eyes up to the restaurant. People can buy a plate and share it with others. Most people are getting around to knowing us now.”

Perhaps many small businesses will have to rely heavily on this free form of promotion in their last ditch attempt to revitalize business during unprecedented circumstances. According to a recent study from Nielsen, a global marketing research firm, 92 percent of consumers believe recommendations from family members and friends over any form of advertising.

Dixon also thought of an opportunity to assist the community, and it ended up paying off big time.

As a former police officer, Dixon knew the importance of community service, and he came up with the idea to give hundreds of meals to the Burlington police and fire departments. In addition to preparing and delivering meals, he penned personal notes to first responders thanking them for their service.

“I understand the sacrifices you all have to make every day to keep the community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” Dixon wrote.

He shared his efforts on social media, and customers commented on how they perceived this to be thoughtful. It created something of a buzz on his page as people liked and commented on a post that resonated with them.

One customer wrote, “He is an amazing guy with a blessed heart and outstanding vision.”

Another wrote, “That’s awesome. Love your food, I tell everyone! Glad you have a successful restaurant.”

What Dixon had viewed as a simple act of kindness resulted in effective marketing.

As states struggle to reopen, small businesses will struggle to adjust to a new marketplace, and grapple with how they can remain relevant while attempting to revive their businesses.

According to a survey published by Main Street America, a nonprofit network with more than 1,000 commercial districts with 300,000 small businesses, more than 7.5 million small businesses will be at risk of closing permanently over the coming five months.

Dixon’s Jamaican Taste has been open for only nine months. He is adamant he will not apply for a loan to keep his doors open.

“I try to stay away from loans,” he said. “If you are going to take a loan, it should be used to make more money. It can’t be used to resolve debt.”

Although business has not faltered significantly, Dixon still faces financial challenges, and North Carolina’s first phase of reopening still allows restaurants only take-out and food delivery options. Once dine-in is reinstated, Dixon intends to follow any mandated safety protocols.

“I think opening up we just have to practice being safe and practice the same social distancing we have been doing,” Dixon said. “Then, hopefully we can kind of maintain the same business functions.”