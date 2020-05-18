The now-canceled series donated upwards of $200,000 worth of clothes to local Vintage Values stores

WILMINGTON – When Billie Blackwell rounded the corner into the wardrobe department on the EUE/Screen Gems Studios lot Thursday, a big smile washed across her face.

The general retail manager of the area’s Vintage Values stores, the profits from which support local victims of domestic violence, had come to look over a massive donation of clothes and accessories from Hulu’s “Reprisal,” a retro revenge thriller that was recently canceled by the streaming service after filming one season in Wilmington in 2019.

Although the show’s producer, Barbara D'Alessandro, had briefed Blackwell on the size of the donation, she was still overwhelmed by the sheer number of large boxes packed to the brim with clothes that will go to benefit the store’s mission.

“I’ve been doing this for a really long time and this is the biggest donation I’ve ever seen,” Blackwell said, casually scanning the rows of boxes and taking mental notes of where to start. “This is going to help a lot of people.”

On Thursday, Blackwell and D'Alessandro met to look through everything being handed over before the official donation was made on Monday.

As D'Alessandro took Blackwell and colleague Jan Lewis down the aisles of boxes, she rattled off just how much the collection includes.

Two hundred long-sleeve button ups, hundreds of pairs of men’s jeans, 61 suit jackets with vests, 116 men’s dress pants, 190 men’s button fronts, 275 pairs of women’s heeled shoes of all styles, dozens of dresses, 50 pairs of men’s boots, hangers of belts – and all that was just the first two rows of boxes.

At one point, D'Alessandro pulls a blue dress from a box and it catches Blackwell’s eye.

“I think you may have bought that from us,” she said.

D'Alessandro said they probably did when the wardrobe department was filling out its closets before filming began.

“I love it all comes full circle here,” she said. “The film industry buys from the local community all the time and then we now have the opportunity to give back.”

D'Alessandro conservatively estimates the nearly two dozen boxes are worth between $150,000 and $200,000, and include pieces ranging from those bought at local thrift stores to brand new clothes from retailers like Target, and pairs of Levi’s that still have the tags.

More specific pieces used for the retro drama series, which starred Abigail Spencer as a woman out for revenge against a biker gang, include vintage scarves and ties, velvet suit jackets, biker gloves, spiked cuffs and chains, dancer tutus and shoes, lace lingerie and a few cowboy hats.

Just don’t mind the droplets of fake production blood on the cowboy boots.

“It’s water soluble and it will come right off,” D'Alessandro said, laughing.

But the cleaning process in the age of COVID-19 will, indeed, be a whole extra factor to the donation.

“We have to go through a whole cleaning procedure with donations now anyway,” Blackwell said. “Everything will have to be cleaned before it goes on the floor.”

The major donation comes at a critical time for the region’s efforts to support those affected by domestic violence. With the state under a stay-at-home order for more than a month, some in unsafe homes have been forced to stay with their abusers and are separated from support systems.

Last month, the local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc., which operates Vintage Values, said the call volume on its hotline increased 116 percent between March 16 and April 14.

“I’d been seeing a lot about how domestic violence in the home has escalated now that people are more confined and under more economic pressure, and we thought it would be a valuable resource to give back to in this community,” D'Alessandro said.

A statement from A+E Networks, which produced “Reprisal,” said the company saw an opportunity to lend its support to Wilmington, which had be gracious during production.

“A+E Studios and the entire team of ’Reprisal’ had a wonderful experience working in Wilmington throughout the duration of our series,” the statement read. “We were welcomed with open arms and enjoyed the hospitality, warmth and friendliness of the city and its citizens. We wanted to give something back to our adopted city ... Our sincere hope is that this contribution will be able to make a difference within the Wilmington community.”

Traditionally, when a series ends production in Wilmington, it will hold a local sale and the public can come buy a piece of the show for their own, including everything from set dressings to props to clothes.

But with the pandemic leaving more people in need of assistance and dissuading large group gatherings like a massive sale, D'Alessandro said the idea to donate the clothes was a no-brainer.

“We considered a sale for about two minutes and then realized we couldn’t do it at these times,” she said. “That is how the pandemic has allowed us to help, in terms of being able to give it back to the community.”

And Vintage Values isn’t the only beneficiary of the show’s charitable ending. The production already has donated six 53-foot trailers of set dressings to Habitat for Humanity; a big collection of blankets and clothes to Walking Tall Wilmington, which works with the homeless; mattresses and box springs to the Good Shepherd Center; and wheelchairs, picnic tables and benches to Elderhaus PACE assisted living facility.

As Blackwell surveyed the donation one more time on Thursday, the wheels in her head are already turning about what this could do for the stores. Vintage Values locations are not yet back open to the public, but they are always seeking volunteers, especially as they plan to sift through the “Reprisal” donation.

“Right now, we are still trying to work on the safety issues and get the people in place to lend us a hand,” Blackwell said. “I don’t have a specific time on when this will all be available, but people can keep an eye out for our reopening.”

As for how the Vintage Values operation and its volunteers are going to process such a large donation, Blackwell laughed and shrugged her shoulders.

“This is a first for us, so I have no idea,” she said. “We are about to learn though, and that is a good problem to have.”

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.