During its 2020 Inaugural meeting on Feb. 5, New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society’s immediate past president, Clarence L. Wilson II, MD, presented the organization’s 2019 Community Service Award and a $1,000 check to the Good Shepherd Center. Jane Birnbach, senior development director, accepted the award on behalf of Good Shepherd Center, whose mission is "is to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, and foster transition to housing."

Established in 1983 as a modest soup kitchen at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, the organization has become the largest provider of homeless services in the Wilmington region. Current programs include a feeding program that serves over 89,000 meals a year; Second Helpings food salvage and distribution program; Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center, which provides transitional and permanent supportive housing for veterans and men with disabilities; a day shelter providing the homeless with access to showers, clothing, transportation, and on-site mental health and health services; and a night shelter with 118 beds for homeless men, women, and families with children. More recently, Good Shepherd Center opened the SECU Lakeside Reserve, an affordable housing unit with 40 one-bedroom apartments, common areas and on-site case management and supportive services for chronically homeless adults with disabilities, including seniors and veterans.

The New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society serves to bring into one federated organization the physicians of New Hanover and Pender Counties so that they may make effective the opinions of the profession in all scientific, legislative, public health, and socioeconomic matters; to join with other county medical societies to form the North Carolina Medical Society; and through the State Society, to form the American Medical Association (AMA).

