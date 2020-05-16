ASHEBORO — Patti York was wearing a face mask behind the counter of Flea Marketeers at 131 Sunset Ave. on Wednesday. A clear plastic shield offered additional protection between her and her customers.

The owner of the business, York said she had been closed from March 18 until Friday, May 8. Since then, business has been "about normal."

The opening of retail stores this past week has seen mixed success in Asheboro small businesses.

Stores across North Carolina opened their doors after NC Gov. Roy Cooper initiated Phase 1 of the COVID-19 reopening of the state’s economy on May 8. That included retail stores that are able to practice social distancing.

Phase 2, which would allow businesses such as restaurants, bars, fitness centers and salons to open to customers while following safety protocols and potentially limiting capacity, could begin May 22. Cooper has not announced yet if that will take place.

Following the rules

"Opening has been wonderful," said Asheboro’s York. "Business has been good, I’m wearing a mask and people are keeping their distance."

She said her rules are simple: keep your social distance. And, while York doesn’t require customers to wear masks, "I love to see them."

Asked how local businesses are surviving, York said the COVID-19 shutdown "really hits small businesses hard. They have no cash flow but still have rent to pay.

"I think (Flea Marketeers will) be able to survive. But if (the shutdown) had been much longer, it would have been really hard."

But York is concerned that "people are still scared with Randolph County’s (COVID-19 virus) numbers still climbing."

As of Saturday, Randolph County Public Health had reported 448 confirmed cases of the virus in the county with significant spikes in those numbers occurring daily last week. So far, six deaths have been associated with coronavirus and 13 people remained hospitalized on Saturday.

At the mall

At Randolph Mall on Wednesday, Neelam Ramzan was working the door at the Belk entrance. A part-time sales associate, she was welcoming customers, offering a squirt from a hand sanitizer and keeping count on a digital device, making sure to maintain the store’s capacity of 202.

"I think this will be my job this week," she said.

Ramzan said she was out of work almost two months while the department store was closed. It reopened on Monday, May 11.

"I didn’t do anything, just stayed at home," she said. But she is looking for another part-time job to supplement her current income.

"Sales have been pretty great," Ramzan said, adding that the business is helped by online shoppers who pick up at curbside.

Other shops inside the mall aren’t doing as well as Belk, which has its own exterior entrance. Dallas Brooks was behind the counter of the Cookie Jar, which has been at Randolph Mall since it first opened in 1982. She said her father has owned the business the entire time.

Brooks said the shop was closed between March 19-May 8, reopening on a Friday. "We’re open but with not many sales," she said. "But once other stores start opening, there should be more sales."

The Cookie Jar is dependent on shoppers from other stores who stop for a cookie treat. But so far there isn’t much activity in the mall. Brooks said older mall walkers have been coming in, many to walk, but "they don’t buy anything."

She said there are positives and negatives of being open in an almost deserted mall.

"I feel safe in here," said Brooks. "There are less people and more space" for social distancing. "But it’s more tiring when (business is) slow. But we’re hopeful and try to be optimistic."

Dean Khiantani owns both Suits to Impress and Urban Trends, which face each other across the mall near the Belk entrance. He said his stores were closed on March.

"We had no sales all that time," he said. "I’ve seen a few people but not much."

Khiantani said he depends for a good percentage of his sales on high school proms, weddings and Easter. Those events have been essentially non-existent this year.

As for regular walk-in customers, he said, "People have to feel safe to come out. And it all depends on income. Many people are laid off. Where will they get money? What will happen to people not working?

"I don’t think things will get better in a day or two," said Khiantani. "It will take time. And if the (COVID-19) numbers go up, people will get scared."

While there were just a few shoppers in the main parts of the mall, Belk had a number of customers walking the aisles. According to Ramzan’s counting device, there were 60-plus at any point early Wednesday afternoon.

Customers cautious

In downtown Asheboro, people could be seen on the sidewalks of Sunset Avenue, some wearing masks and others bare-faced.

Phil and Dodie Dice of Trinity walked up to Flea Marketeers to look at items for sale outside before eventually going in.

"We got out this morning to go drive over the countryside," said Phil. "We don’t see a lot of variety now," with big box stores crowded while small mom-and-pop stores seem to be forgotten.

"It seems like they’ve left the little guys out," he said. "They’re trying to hang on, just make ends meet. They’re taking the biggest hit."

He said he and Dodie "went down Sunset to see what’s going on. We’re seeing people walking around so it seems like people are waking up. It’s like, ‘There’s life here.’ "

The Dices weren’t wearing masks out in the open air. Phil said they feel safe when no one is around but "people congregating heavy may be more (dangerous)."

Phil said he pastors Old Mountain Baptist Church, which has a small congregation that can safely social distance. But they’re only having Sunday services now, with sanitizers, safe distancing and no hand shaking.

"We practice everything at church to be safe," he said. "We do the best we can."