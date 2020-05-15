A South Point High School senior won’t be overwhelmed with student loan debt in four years since he landed a full-tuition scholarship to Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

Christian Pinto was recently named a QuestBridge Scholar. QuestBridge aims to send the country’s best students, who come from low-income backgrounds, to more than 40 U.S. colleges and universities, including Stanford and Yale.

QuestBridge believes 30,000 low-income students are qualified to attend the nation’s best colleges, but more than 80 percent of them don’t even apply for a school because they assume they can’t afford it.

Pinto moved to Charlotte from the northeast nearly a decade ago and came to Belmont six years ago.

He lived with his great-grandparents before his great-aunt and uncle were given court-appointed custody of him in 2011.

Math wasn’t really Pinto’s forte at South Point, but statistics stuck with him, thanks to his statistics teacher Stacey Pearson. Pinto’s legal father, who works in insurance, took notice and introduced Pinto to actuarial careers.

"There’s an actuary in almost every business. If I were to go into marketing, I would be the person to determine what advertisements work and what product labels work and why people are buying things. If I was in health insurance, I would be the person to determine risk and how much we should charge each person," Pinto said.

"It sounded like something I really wanted to do," he added.

A specific industry hasn’t quite stood out to Pinto yet, but he plans to study statistics and actuarial science at Washington and Lee.

Pinto was accepted to North Carolina State University, Appalachian State University, Davidson College and High Point University, most of which offered him scholarships. Pinto applied to 12 schools through QuestBridge when Washington and Lee picked him.

Pinto was overwhelmed with excitement.

"It was such a euphoric feeling," Pinto said. "It really happened soberly and it was kind of make or break for me. It was the greatest feeling in the world."

There couldn’t have been a better fit than Washington and Lee, Pinto added.

"I hadn’t known a lot about the school but it had what I needed and I really liked the campus," Pinto said. "The more interactive the school’s become with me and the closer I’ve come to actually attending, the more excited I’ve been about college."

Pinto worked hard to do well in school, but he said couldn’t have done it without his parents, Elizabeth Hartley at Scholarship Gold Consulting and South Point counselor Chris Roberts, as well as his time in the Boy Scouts of America. He achieved an Eagle Scout rank right as he earned the QuestBridge scholarship.

"It’s so important and it’s so valuable, and I think I can accredit a lot of getting through the process to what I’ve learned from them," he said.

