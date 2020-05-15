RALEIGH — A second Alamance County man has won big in the state lottery.

Lonnie Nicholson of Snow Camp won $250,000 with a 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket, purchased at Sheetz on Alamance Road in Burlington.

Nicholson claimed his prize Thursday, May 14, at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, he took home $176,876.

Earlier in the week, Stephen Howell of Graham won $1 million with $1,000,000 Red Hot Millions scratch-off tickets he bought at Fairway One Stop on East Main Street in Haw River. Howell claimed his prize Tuesday, May 12, choosing a lump sum of $600,000, which after taxes came to $424,503.