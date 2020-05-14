Asheboro Police

Recent reports

May 11: Brittney Danielle Roberts reported the theft of $280 from her savings account from a bank on NC 49 South, Asheboro. The money was taken without her permission.

May 11: An employee of Dunham’s Sporting Goods, Randolph Mall, East Dixie Drive. Asheboro, reported a larceny in progress.

May 11: Asheboro Police responded to a medical facility on White Oak Street, Asheboro, in reference to an assault.

May 11: Asheboro Police responded to a residence on Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, in reference to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

May 12: Natasha Lashea Spinks reported trespassing at a residence on Winslow Avenue, Asheboro.

May 12: Asheboro Police responded to a medical facility on White Oak Street, Asheboro, in reference to a possible assault.

Recent charges

Devin Blaze Barker: 18, 898 Cable Creek Road, Asheboro, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property.

Branson Raye Lambeth: 20, Eagles Landing Road, Asheboro, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property, resisting a public official, assault on a government official, possession of alcohol under age of 21.