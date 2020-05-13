House Plants 101, a virtual indoor plant party, is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, at 11 a.m. with Davidson County Senior Services.

This online event is free for ages 55 and up.

Join Davidson County Senior Services staff member Brooke Adams to learn everything you need to know about indoor house plants. Adams has a passion for plants and carries a wealth of knowledge.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, May 22, to be added to this event. Participants will be sent the information once they have registered.

To register, call 336-242-2290 or email dcsslex@davidsoncountync.gov.