South Carolina plans to test every nursing home resident and staff member for the novel coronavirus by the end of May and is prepared to test as many as 220,000 South Carolinians by the end of June in an expanded effort to trace and limit the spread of the virus as the state accelerates toward reopening.

Beyond testing at long-term care facilities, the state's health agency plans to coordinate with hospital systems, the Governor's Office and other stakeholders to expand testing into rural areas as well as urban hot spots such as Greenville, Charleston, Columbia and Myrtle Beach beginning this week and lasting through the end of June, said Jennifer Read, chief of staff for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Quickly, the state plans to test all 40,000 residents and staff in the state's 194 nursing homes, which have been hardest hit by the virus and where residents are most vulnerable to Covid-19 symptoms.

The state has partnered with long-term care facilities and the private lab company LabCorp to begin testing Monday at 27 facilities considered hotspots for the virus, said Joan Duwve, DHEC director of public health.

It will then provide tests for all employees and patients at 47 facilities that asked for full-scale tests and then expand to the rest of the state's long-term care facilities, Read and Duwve told The Greenville News on Wednesday.

The state health agency will use $2.5 million of $45 million the General Assembly has allocated to fight the virus to contract with LabCorp, which will deliver test kits to nursing homes, then will collect the kits and test for results.

Skilled nurses at each long-term care facility will conduct the tests, Duwve said.

Long-term care facilities have been hardest hit by the coronavirus in South Carolina. To date, 12% or 851 of the state's coronavirus cases and 84 deaths can be traced to nursing home patients or staff, Read said.

The state also plans to greatly expand testing into the state's correctional facilities and other locations where people congregate and into the state's rural communities, which haven't had widespread access to tests.

The health agency will launch free mobile clinics in suspected hot spots or locations across the state where gaps exist due to lack off access to health care, Read said.

The state is able to expand its efforts because it's been assured it can secure enough testing supplies from the federal government to expand testing as the state seeks to reopen its economy, Read said.

In explaining the launch of the testing expansion at a Wednesday press briefing, Gov. Henry McMaster said the Trump administration had made the expanded number of tests available, which will assist the state in tracking and limiting the spread of the virus.

“The disease has been chasing us. Now we’re chasing the disease," McMaster said.

Knowledge of where the virus has spread and how many may be infected is needed in order to safely reopen further, he said.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, commended the expanded testing in a statement.

“Increased testing is absolutely critical as our state begins to reopen," Scott said. "Last week, I wrote Governor McMaster regarding the immediate importance of testing in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and I am pleased that DHEC’s plan to ramp up testing tackles this issue directly. Across the world, nursing homes have time and time again turned into hotspots for the spread of the virus, making it clear they are an essential starting point as tests become more widely available. I commend the Governor and his team for getting this plan together quickly, and look forward to this increased testing enhancing our ability to stop the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.”

While the state health agency expects to see a greater percentage of people test positive for the virus in the near term, its long-term strategy is to test enough people that the percentage of positive cases begins to fall, Read said.

The state should begin to see results of the nursing homes testing reported in its daily totals by the middle of next week, she said.

Beginning with nursing homes, South Carolina's health agency plans to trace how and where the virus has emerged in the state in hopes of limiting its further spread, especially among vulnerable populations.

The 27 nursing homes that will be tested first are all at the highest risk due to known spread of the virus already, Duwve said. The next set of 47 facilities volunteered to be tested more quickly, she said.

“They want to know," Duwve said. "They want to protect their staff, and they want to protect their residents as well.”

The state will provide guidance for nursing homes to prevent further infections as part of its plan to prevent further disease spread in any affected homes, she said.

The health agency is also developing a plan to identify staff before they enter the facility each day who may have contracted the virus, she said.

Once DHEC has completed its nursing home testing phase, it will seek to further test at correctional facilities, homeless shelters, the state Department of Mental Health hospitals and other locations where people congregate, she said.

Meanwhile, the state has begun to roll out expanded testing to rural or impoverished locales that may not have had previous access to widespread tests, and to metro areas that are hot spots due to the number of people living there or coming and going each day.

It will set up mobile pop-up testing sites in locations across the state throughout the next two months similar to one that is being held at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

"We will have particular focus on rural, underserved and minority populations," Dewve said. At each location, DHEC or its partners will try to connect residents to primary care locations in case they do test positive or contract the virus in the future, she said.

As more are tested, an army will trace contacts

So far, DHEC has tested 77,482 residents for Covid-19. That's about 1.25% of the state's population, Read said. It plans to test 110,000 in May alone and another 110,000 in June, she said.

Along with each positive test, a small army of DHEC employees have been enlisted to instruct those who have tested positive on best practices for isolation and to trace their contacts to begin to investigate who else may be infected and to eventually limit the spread of the disease.

The agency has 230 employees on staff now and is in the process of enlisting 1,000 total people who will be trained and able to trace contacts as needed, she said.

Because McMaster has methodically reopened the state, it will give DHEC the ability to react to any dramatic changes in the number of cases, she said.

"It's one of the reasons why as we try to transition to a new normal and restore our vibrant economy, we need to have that increase in per capita testing to allow us to have a more precise public health intervention to identify hot spots quickly, roll in our rapid response team ... and quickly jump on those hot spots to get them under control before they become outbreaks," she said.

Right now, the percentage of positive tests in South Carolina has hovered just above 10%, and while that number may go higher as the state focuses testing on at-risk communities, the goal is for it to eventually dip into the single digits, Read said.

Only then will the state know it's done enough testing to have a clear handle on the virus' spread, she said.