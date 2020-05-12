The Council on Aging thrift stores in Etowah (97 Etowah Drive) and Hendersonville (802 Spartanburg Highway) are ready to receive shoppers and donors of merchandise.

Plastic shields are in place at the registers and stores are well stocked and sparkling clean, ready for shoppers to arrive, according to a news release.

Both store locations will be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These temporarily limited hours will allow the stores to keep the stores clean and donations quarantined as necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For detailed information on the safety measures implemented, visit them on Facebook @HVLThrift and @EtowahThrift.

The stores will continue to follow suggested protocols for retail stores and keep residents informed of changes in store hours and procedures.

While stores have been closed for two months, the homebound older adults served did not stopped receiving meals from Council on Aging.