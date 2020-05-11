Avid veteran supporter George Halyak has enhanced Eastern North Carolina with his volunteer efforts for over two decades. His passion for the people of New Bern and heart for those who served this country can be seen in his never-ending campaign to cultivate the city’s liveliness and resources for veterans.

The Pittsburgh native joined the navy in 1958 and was on a U.S. destroyer until his exit in 1962. George then worked for Greyhound Corporation. He drove a double-decker scenic cruiser nonstop from Pittsburgh to New York for five years before becoming transportation superintendent for Greyhound in Rochester, New York. A career opportunity in government sales came up in Washington, D.C., which is where he worked for the next 29 years. He and his wife moved to Arlington, Virginia. After several promotions, George retired as vice president of government sales for Unican Corporation.

“We made high-security locks for the government,” George explained. “I traveled to all the military bases all over the United States, along with military bases in Europe, and basically handled negotiations and sales/marketing with all the government agencies—CIA, DA, NSA. They all used our products, so we needed an office in Washington to interface between them and the home office.”

He and his wife decided to find a place to retire by the water and moved to River Bend in 1999. He immediately wanted to get involved in his new community, and he was glad to be greeted by many likeminded people.

“A lot of the people from up North, I think, have a tendency to really get involved in volunteering,” George mused. “It’s like you retire and you did so well in life, and you want to give back. It’s a good opportunity to say ‘hey, how can I make a difference?’”

Within his own neighborhood, George is active with Friends Helping Friends, helping elderly residents in need by driving them to appointments, waiting for them and bringing them home. He was also part of the Neighborhood Watch for a few years.

“I did that for three or four years and didn’t catch one burglar,” he joked. “This is boring—I want action!”

While in the D.C. area, he had been active with the English-Speaking Union, and he was pleasantly surprised to discover that New Bern had a chapter. The organization hosts monthly lectures by prominent speakers, visits by authors, social and special events, teacher trainings, regional high school Shakespeare contests and other educational opportunities for members, students and educators.

“It was started in 1920 in England, and it was to keep the English language relevant in the world,” he said. “There’s only five English-speaking nations in the world—the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain—that’s it. Now the rest have people who speak English, but they’re the only English-speaking nations.”

George was membership chairman for three years, then secretary for three years and is still active as a board member. “A lot of smart people there—I don’t know how I got in,” he joked. “It’s a great group. I really enjoy it.”

He was also on the board of the Navy League and is currently active with them. They are a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America’s sea services, including the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and U.S. flag Merchant Marine. Since there are no naval bases nearby, they support the Coast Guard cutters in Fort Macon.

“We give monetary gifts to the Sailor of the Month and that type of thing,” said George. “When the Coast Guard wasn’t getting paid a while back, we raised money to give gift cards for all the enlisted men. We raise money all year long and try to help out, and the Junior ROTC; we help them all out.”

For about three years, George drove members of the Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, to and from doctor appointments at the veterans hospital in Durham. The long day consisted of picking them up before six in the morning, waiting during appointments, sometimes getting a meal and then returning home about 12 hours later. He also volunteered with American Red Cross Blood Drives and Meals on Wheels for about five years each.

One of George’s major accomplishments is his involvement as a charter member of the American Legion post 539, which he helped start about 10 years ago. The group consists of veterans throughout Craven County and represents all branches of the military. George previously served as district vice commander and remains an active member. The Legion helps raise money for veterans’ organizations in the area. One of their latest ventures came to fruition last September around the time of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary. They effectively adopted the World War I monument outside the Craven County Courthouse to update it and give it some much needed TLC.

“We found out that during World War I, back in those days, if you were black and you lost your life, it wasn’t all that important that you made it on the monument,” said George. “And so we learned that there were about a dozen vets who lost their life in World War I who were not on that monument.”

The committee got permission from the county to have the monument steam cleaned. They then found someone who could engrave granite with the same lettering and had the additional names added to the monument. Surviving family members were presented with a folded flag.

“There were a lot of tears,” said George. “About 100 people were there, including the mayor. It was great.”

He has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for about 11 years and was treasurer for five years, then secretary. He volunteered for the weekly bingo game for several years. He helps with their annual yard sale, which is said to be the largest in North Carolina. They hold yard sales every February, June and October, and George said the yard sale can net up to $50,000 in one weekend. All the money raised goes to local charities, such as RCS, MERCI Clinic, Coastal Women’s Shelter and Eastern Pregnancy Information Clinic.

“A lot of people don’t realize how active the Knights of Columbus are here,” said George. “It’s all volunteer, and a lot of people work long, hard hours to support the charities here in New Bern.”

He is a 32nd degree Mason and has been involved with them for an impressive 47 years. They do a lot of fundraising to help the less fortunate. He is also a Shriner, helping to raise funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. One way is participating in various parades.

“The Shriners have 42 units in the parade,” said George. “There’s only two marching units; everyone else rides. I’m the secretary of the Patrol and we carry the flags. We’re the color guard. All the money we raise goes to the Children’s Hospitals. It’s a great cause.”

And of course, he helps with the Shriners Annual Fish Fry, which is their biggest fundraiser. “I’ve never seen people eat so many fish,” he said with a laugh. “That’s a long day! That’s our big moneymaker for the Sudan club here.”

George is also active with the New Bern Firemen’s Museum. He began volunteering as a tour guide a couple of years ago and soon found himself on the board of directors and in charge of fundraising.

“That’s a fun job,” he said. “I meet some super people from all over the world. I say, ‘what draws you here?’ And they say, ‘We heard you had a firemen’s museum.’ We get firemen, EMTs, police officers. That’s the second busiest tourist site in New Bern. It’s a great place.”

In addition, he is an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and is part of the Lenten Mass Committee. He is an avid boater of 45 years, and he was formerly on the board of directors of the New Bern Yacht Club and in charge of advertising for the U.S. Power Squadron, where he helped to promote and teach boat safety. George also stays busy trying to keep up with four children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

By far the largest project George has undertaken is working to bring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica & Mobile Education Center to New Bern. A few years back, his daughter mentioned that the Wall Replica had visited their relatively small city of Paducah, Kentucky, and encouraged him to bring it to New Bern. He got on the phone with the headquarters in Arlington and discovered that it had been traveling for 24 years and to 600 cities, but never to New Bern.

George was told that New Bern would have to wait in line as one of about 120 cities that vie for the Wall each year, so sometimes it can take a few years. He requested it and discovered it would cost $10,000. To put it in perspective, the replica is 375 feet long, 7 ½ feet tall, includes 58,276 names and includes a Mobile Education Center that features additional exhibits and information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C.

In November 2018, George got started on planning. He reserved Lawson Creek Park and began spreading the word and soliciting support. He got very positive feedback from community and business leaders and was able to raise $42,500 in cash and $20,000 in kind. CarolinaEast Health System generously agreed to be a diamond sponsor. George planned to take any extra proceeds from the event and distribute it evenly among local veterans groups.

“A lot of vets have never been able to go to the real wall because they emotionally can’t deal with it,” said George. “Even a friend of mine said, ‘George, I know your wall’s coming, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to get to it or not’—they know people on the wall. It would be open 24 hours a day, so if someone wanted to come at two in the morning when no one’s around and have a good cry, they could do that.”

Upwards of 20,000 visitors were expected, along with a huge spike in tourism. The event was slated to take place March 26-29 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, over 10,000 programs had already been printed and over 200 volunteers were set to assist with tasks such as feeding guests, guiding visitors, assisting with parking and providing restrooms. They had lined up the Marine Corps Band, Bryan Mayer, prominent speakers and expected to have all five branches of the military present. For now, George will have to repeat the process of obtaining the wall and won’t know whether New Bern will be one of 2021’s destinations until November.

Since one of the requirements to host the wall is to provide an escort 50 miles out, George and his committee had notified fire and police departments all the way from Goldsboro to New Bern, who were expected to line the highway with flags and banners to show support, as well as a 150-motorcycle escort. They had lined up classic cars, a 150-boat flotilla planned to rendezvous with the Coast Guard on the river and flyovers from F-15s out of Seymour Johnson and a helicopter out of New River.

“We haven’t given up; we’ll just have to reduplicate it next year,” George affirmed. “We’ll do what we can.”

Even though times are uncertain, one thing is for sure: George’s commitment to his community is unwavering, and he will continue to carry all his duties to completion.

Do you know somebody who should be featured in 52 Faces of Community? Visit https://www.newbernsj.com/52faces and click on the "Submit a Face" button.