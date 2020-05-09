On Tuesday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., WCCA will host a drive-by food distribution event for children and families currently enrolled in the agency’s Head Start and Early Head Start education programs.

Families can visit the following locations to receive food bags:

• King Creek Children’s Center (20 Fickley Drive, Hendersonville)

• Etowah Children’s Center (233 Brickyard Road, Etowah)

• Columbus Children’s Center (2060 Lynn Road, Columbus)

• Hillview Head Start (181 Hillview Ext., Brevard)

• Pisgah Forest Children’s Center (133 Osborne Road, Brevard)

• Rosman Children’s Center (163 Main St., Rosman)

Food bags will also be available for pick-up at seven childcare partner sites throughout Henderson, Transylvania, Polk and Rutherford counties.

WCCA Head Start and Early Head Start programs serve low-income families who live below the poverty line, those who care for foster children, and/or families of children with a disability, and these families have been especially hard hit during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Unemployment is high and many social service programs are temporarily closed. Community-wide food handouts often result in families spending hours waiting in long lines only to receive a few items.

The WCCA Head Start Food Distribution Event is targeted toward serving the over 600 children and families currently enrolled in WCCA’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs and partner programs throughout the four-county region.

“We regularly work with these families and can attest to the incredible need they are facing. Funding for the food distribution event has been provided through Head Start and some private donations. Contributions to support future food distribution events and other services would be greatly appreciated and can be made online through the agency’s website: www.wcca.org,” according to the release.