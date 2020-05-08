No one was injured, but an unknown amount of waste water spilled into the Haw River after a tanker truck overturned Wednesday, May 6, on Graham Road in Haw River.

Police were called to Graham Road near West Main Street just before 9:30 a.m. in regards to an overturned tanker truck.

The truck, belonging to EMS Resources Inc. of Mocksville, was traveling on West Main Street from the Burlington wastewater treatment plant on Stone Quarry Road when it overturned while turning right onto Graham Road. Speed was believed to be a factor.

An unknown amount of wastewater was spilled, and investigators determined some of it made its way into the river. Representatives from Burlington Water Management and the Environmental Protection Agency responded to the scene to investigate the spill.

Haw River firefighters, the Water Services Department, EMA Resources and Graham police assisted with clean-up, traffic control, investigation and containing the spill.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Haw River police at 336-578-4141, or CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.