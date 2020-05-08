Carteret Health Care was recently awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Carteret Health Care’s achievements in providing safer health care.

The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all hospitals across the country, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients. An ‘A’ is the highest grade awarded to hospitals for keeping patients safe from injuries, errors, accidents and infections. Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

For more information on the hospital’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.