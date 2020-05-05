Tuesday

May 5, 2020 at 12:02 AM


School: Rachel Freeman School of Engineering


Grade: 2nd


Best subjects: Reading and Music


Worst subject: Math


Favorite quote or saying: “I love the world”


What drives you crazy? Listening to baby shark all day


What makes you happy? Playing with baby brother


Favorite book: The Book with No Pictures


Favorite movie: Lion King


Favorite color: Purple


Favorite food: Pizza


What do you do for fun? Spend time with family


Whom do you admire most, and why? “She admires her friends because they help her when she is stuck on things.”


Educational goals: To continue to improve in math


Career goal: To be a singer


For Savanna Stiles, school counselor, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? This student is sure to always lead by example and follow directions. She is kind to others and has a loving heart.


