Retail businesses spot-checked in Fayetteville, surrounding area

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has said the state will not allow counties to decide on easing the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, but may instead look at a regional approach when changes are instituted.

With that said, plenty of people are antsy, eager for the governor to go ahead and lift some of his restrictions and reopen businesses statewide. Cooper wants to make sure people are taking necessary steps to protect themselves and others while continuing to curb the spread of the virus.

Are businesses and people on board, taking these precautions seriously for the safety of customers and store associates? Are stores following the governor's guidelines and recommendations to protect the public?

With those questions in mind, The Fayetteville Observer conducted a spot check with 10 businesses in Fayetteville and the surrounding area. Reporters and editors visited stores, walked around and observed their surroundings.

For this informal business survey, the stores included: the Aldi supermarket, 4920 Raeford Road; Walgreens at Owen Drive and All American Freeway; JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts on Skibo Road; Walmart Neighborhood Market in St. Pauls; Walmart at 7701 S. Raeford Road; Dollar Tree, 2636 Bragg Boulevard; Home Depot on Skibo Road; Food Lion, 220 W. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard, Roseboro; Food Lion, Westwood Shopping Center; and Dollar General, W. Cornelius Harnett Boulevard, in Lillington.

None of the stores scored 100% on the criteria posed during the business observations that took place at various times from April 24 through April 27.

The Aldi supermarket on Raeford Road rated highly overall, although there was no enforcement of social distancing to be seen inside the retailer as some customers were seen ignoring that state order.

Aldi does not list phone numbers for its stores in the United States. A phone message left for Clair Casey, a media relations contact for Aldi, was not immediately returned Friday.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Odom Street in St. Pauls appeared to be the most negligent during the time and day it was observed. Though there were X’s made of pink duct tape apparently marked for 6-foot spacing at the registers, no accompanying signs were posted asking customers to stay back the recommended space.

At the time, none of the employees were wiping down such high-touch areas as grocery carts, credit card keypads or benches. Neither were the keypads at checkout covered in protective plastic.

“The cashier had her mask under her chin and was wearing gloves,” it was noted at the St. Pauls Walmart location. “At some point during all this, she pulled the mask up over her mouth and nose. ... The belt had crumbs or something on it, and she did not wipe it down before I got there. She did not wipe down the keypad after the old lady (customer in line), she and her coworker (had) handled it. There was no stylus, covering or anything so I had to touch it.”

A phone message seeking comment, left Friday afternoon with the location’s operations manager for the store manager, was not immediately returned.

But Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said in a Friday email that the company has “enacted cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Walmart’s chief medical officer early on, and we will continue taking any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers.

“Those include delivering updated procedures to associates through videos and photos, as well as schedules for cleaning to help provide clear guidance. We have a voice-activated app called Ask Sam that associates can use to ask for cleaning guides for any area of the store, and our stores have adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the building.”

Staheli said in the email that Walmart also has posted “signs at the entrance (to its stores) reminding customers of the importance of wearing masks. Maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority. We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations that we all use face coverings while in public spaces.”

Walmart requires that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work, the company states on its website. “This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in our corporate offices,” the retailer said online. “We’ll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us.

The Lillington Dollar General also rated poorly — in accordance with state recommendations and orders — with no employee posted at the entrance to count the number of shoppers who entered. There were no 6-foot markings at high-traffic areas, no employees were wearing masks or gloves, and hand sanitizer was unavailable for customers at the entrance or exit.

Sarah Whitaker, the store manager, said she was not allowed to speak to the media. Instead, she referred any questions to the Dollar General corporate office.

Crystal Ghassemi, a corporate spokeswoman for Dollar General said by email: “At Dollar General, we are committed to providing our employees and customers with a safe, healthful environment in which to work and shop.

“Our North Carolina stores have adopted a number of measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which include adhering to statewide guidelines. To that end, we have made facial coverings and disposable gloves available to employees who choose, or who are required by local governments, to wear them. Employees may also wear their own facial coverings as long as disposable masks are appropriately discarded and fabric masks are laundered after each use.

In Dollar General stores, Ghassemi said, social distancing measures are being exercised in each of the company’s more than 16,000 locations, including our North Carolina locations, which are designed to help employees and customers remain 6 feet apart.

Work also is underway to install approximately 40,000 sneeze guards across the chain, she wrote. Store teams are working to provide a clean work and shopping environment through enhanced cleaning protocols, and we are providing needed cleaning products to stores and distribution centers for these purposes.

“We continue to work with our teams to ensure the company’s expectations regarding employee and customer safety are clearly communicated, understood and implemented,” she said.

• • •

Here are some of the other things noted during the one-time spot visits:

All in all, adherence varied widely from store to store, although these essential businesses all fall under the recommendations encouraged and executive orders mandated by Cooper and state healthcare officials.

The use of protective face masks and gloves by store associates varied among the surveyed stores.

Workers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in St. Pauls wore masks, but it was reported that “probably half had theirs under their chin.” Some of them were wearing gloves.

Yet, at the Walmart on Raeford Road in Fayetteville, most employees wore face masks while only members of the staff manning the registers and assisting at the self-help checkout area had on gloves.

Six establishments did not have a store associate standing by the front entrance limiting the number of customers coming inside, although one of Cooper’s executive orders has been to restrict the number of shoppers at one time. Taking effect April 13, he said, occupancy was limited to no more than 20% of a store’s fire capacity.

If that order was not obeyed, Cooper said, law enforcement has authority to issue Class 2 misdemeanor citations.

In defense of some of those half-dozen businesses, few shoppers were seen inside the stores at the time of the visit.

As part of that same order, Cooper said stores must mark 6 feet of distance where people might gather, such as in checkout lines or outside stores waiting to enter, and to perform “frequent environmental cleaning and routine disinfecting.”

Those measures, too, proved largely inconsistent from store to store.

Nearly all the retailers failed to have 6-foot markings to keep customers separated while they waited outside to enter. The Aldi supermarket and JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts were the exceptions in the gathered reports.

All 10 stores operated in accordance with the 6-foot markings at the check-out registers.

As for the placement of 6-foot markings at other high-traffic spots inside where people might congregate, JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts, the two Food Lion stores and the Lillington Dollar General were negligent, based on the reporting.

Cooper also has encouraged but did not mandate that stores make hand sanitizer accessible, use shields at the checkouts and create one-way aisles to limit traffic.

How did those recommendations stack up at the 11 businesses?

The Walgreens at Owen Drive and All American Freeway did not have hand sanitizer available at the entrance but did provide the alcohol-based product at the front cash register. The Dollar Tree on Bragg Boulevard, the Home Depot, and the Dollar General in Lillington failed to provide shoppers with hand sanitizer at either the entrance or exit.

”We’re waiting for it,“ said Kristin Hughes, the store manager at Home Depot. ”We had bottles of hand sanitizer come in yesterday (Thursday), but we’re awaiting the pumps so they can be pumped into customers’ hands.“

An assistant store manager at the Dollar Tree said they could not comment to the media and referred all queries to the corporate office.

On the company’s website, under cleaning protocols for Dollar Tree’s latest response to the coronavirus, it reads:

“We continue to provide our store teams with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to clean throughout the store daily with high frequency. We will also continue to close daily at 8 p.m. local time, or earlier, to allow for CDC-recommended cleaning protocols, including wiping down common areas and surfaces such as door handles, shopping carts and baskets, keypads, and register counters.”

At the St. Pauls Walmart Neighborhood Market, the hand sanitizer was not in immediate view at the entrance but “tucked away in the opposite corner.” However, wet wipes were stocked at the front for swiping down carts before use.

As for the installation of protective shields — plexiglass or some other barrier — placed at the registers between customers and store staff, the Lillington Dollar General again fell into non-compliance. So did JoAnn’s.

At Home Depot, some registers had tables placed in front to create distance between staff and shoppers. Those without the tables “did not appear to have any sort of sneeze barrier ...,” it was noted.

“We do have shields now. They’re up to each register now. Those are now in place,” Hughes said.

A few of the businesses played recorded announcements over the intercom reminding customers to observe such precautionary measures as social distancing.

