The N.C. Department of Health Human Services listed 11,664 confirmed cases and 422 deaths covering 99 of the state’s 100 counties as of 11 a.m. Sunday. That’s an increase of 155 cases and 2 deaths since 11 a.m. Saturday. For so many of us, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how we do things in our daily lives. For others, the work goes on. Here is the latest information and top stories about coronavirus:

A few weeks ago, the Observer asked to hear from people who are still working in the community at this time. We wanted to know what precautionary measures they are now taking to protect themselves and those around them. Click here to read some of their stories.

LEGISLATURE PASSES COVID-19 RELIEF PLAN

The North Carolina legislature came back Tuesday for its 2020 session with a tall order: decide how to handle $3.5 billion in new federal money for COVID-19 relief.

On Saturday, the House and Senate passed their plan unanimously, sending it to the governor.

Leaders from both chambers reached a deal late Friday night on a $1.57 billion spending plan

CUMERLAND REPORTS 3 NEW COVID-19 CASES SATURDAY

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health has learned of three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall number of infected Cumberland County residents to 289, a news release said Saturday.

Cumberland County has had eight coronavirus-related deaths to date, the county said.

On Friday, a 64-year-old woman died from COVID-19 in Robeson County, the county said. It was reported earlier that day that 236 county residents had tested positive for the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health Human Services listed 11,664 confirmed cases and 422 deaths covering 99 of the state’s 100 counties as of 11 a.m. Sunday. That’s an increase of 155 cases and 2 deaths since 11 a.m. Saturday. The state had conducted more than 143,000 tests. Yancey County recorded its first case, leaving Avery County as the lone county not to report a confirmed case.

North Carolina had 11,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:32 a.m. Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. There had been 431 deaths, according to the center.

STRAWBERRY FIELD TRIPS OFFER TIMELY BENEFITS

This time of year, local farms are family destinations for fresh-from-the-field strawberries.

The pick-your-own season offers several timely benefits.

Gillis Hill and other local produce stands from Riddle Farms and Canady Farms have plenty of room for social distancing in their sprawling strawberry fields.

Hand sanitizer is available at the stands and customers are asked to wash their hands before picking.

MYRON B. PITTS: LOCKDOWN A CHANCE TO APPRECIATE THE FAMILY CIRCLE

So at some point during the lockdown, Helen Ann, who is 5, excitedly beckoned me away from my work in the home office: "I want to show you something" is a common refrain from our little girl.

I had come to a stopping point and it was as good an opportunity as any to take a break.

If we’re not careful during this time of pandemic and lockdown, we can over-focus on the opportunities lost and not the joys playing out daily right in front of our eyes.

CAPE FEAR REGION CONFIRMED CASES

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of 11 a.m. Sunday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers are updated daily by 11 a.m. Some totals reflect the number of cases reported by county health officials.

State: 11,664 (422 deaths, 143,835 completed tests, 475 currently hospitalized, 99 counties)

Cumberland: 276 (8 deaths)

Robeson: 201 (3 deaths)

Lee: 198 (1 death)

Harnett: 174 (8 deaths)

Columbus: 166 (10 deaths)

Hoke: 97

Sampson: 88

Moore: 83 (3 deaths)

Scotland: 29

Bladen: 27

