The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com.

Onslow County cases:

Positive cases: 41Recovered: 35Negative test results: 1,481Hospitalized: 1Deaths: 1Pending test results: 54

Carteret County cases:

Positive cases: 28Recovered: 20Negative test results: 507Deaths: 3Pending test results: 31

Announcements for Thursday, April 30

The Onslow County essential grocery pick-ups will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday, April 30 at the following locations: Ruach Outreach Ministries, 5071 Burgaw Highway, Maple Hill; Folkstone Original Free Will Baptist Church,133 Old Folkstone Rd, Holly Ridge; Swansboro United Methodist Church, at the Rotary Civic Center, 1104 Main Street extension, Swansboro; Richlands Community Outreach, 8701 Richlands Hwy, Richlands; Calvary Assembly of God, 3980 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville; Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way, Jacksonville; Belgrade Community Center, 482 Spring Hill Rd, Maysville. Do not block roadways while attending these locations.

Beaufort Wine and Food offers the 2020 lineup of wine seminars. Each seminar will focus on a specific country or region and with each stop receive a stamp in your passport.The most stamps receive prizes. The next stop will be France. Join Laure Levesque with Queen of Wines from 6 to 7 p.m. May 9. Each participant will pick up the three bottles of wine at the Beaufort Wine and Food office between 4 and 6 p.m. May 8. You will be emailed the Zoom invite with detailed info to connect. You will be able to interact, ask questions and receive tasting notes. Cost is $50 per participant. For more information or to register, call 252-515-0708 or email beaufortwineandfood@gmail.com.

Onslow Memorial Hospital recommends that any approved support person wear a mask throughout the duration of their time in the hospital. Masks brought from home can be any type of CDC recommended face covering. Masks will be provided at the hospital for any approved support person who is unable to provide their own. While we are strongly encouraging the use of a mask for approved support persons, it remains voluntary at this time. For more information, call the main hospital line at 910-577-2345.

As Lower Cape Fear LifeCare has begun offering telemedicine to palliative care patients. Telehealth offers another option for patients who are impacted by COVID-19-related issues which do not allow for in-person visits. Telehealth visits are done by video feed and audio at an appointed date and time, with the patient at home. The patient must have a device with a camera, such as a cell phone, iPad or computer, for the video portion of the visit, and both the patient and the provider must have internet connectivity. An appointment is scheduled, and the provider calls the patient and starts the virtual visit at the appointed time. For more information, visit lifecare.org.

The National Day of Prayer will be held in Onslow County via livestream prayer event at noon on Thursday May 7 at rolchurch.com. Mayor Sammy Phillips will address a proclamation along with local pastors praying for the community, government, families, and churches. National Day of Prayer, Swansboro/Carteret County event held at 6 p.m.May 7, livestream at swansboroumc.org. There will be a National Prayer observance from 8 to 10 p.m. at nationaldayofprayer.org.

The Onslow Water & Sewer Authority (ONWASA) Board of Directors has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30 held via telephone conference. The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to consider a motion to set the Public Hearing for the 2020-2021 budget. A meeting room will be made available at the ONWASA main office at 228 Georgetown Road for any citizens who want to listen to the electronic meeting. All current guidelines regarding social distancing and maximum occupancies will apply.