In 1996, Crystal McDaniel was a single mom of three needing to make a living while being there for her children.

She opened McDaniel Music Studios of Shelby out of her home to be able to offer voice instruction to students. These days, she’s married and lives in a different home, but her passion for teaching voice lessons remains. And she’s still got the studio at her home.

At the moment, lessons are virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are virtual all the time, as she has students around the country who learn from her expertise. Some of her students are constantly seeking full-time work in theater shows, on TV and in movies. They’re often preparing for auditions.

McDaniel currently has 30 to 35 students of all ages.

“The youngest that I’ll take is (age) 7 but has to be a very mature 7 because voice lessons are very concentrated,” she said. “They’re very concentrated. The student, they have to really, really be able to apply the work. If they’re young students, it takes a lot of parent support, too.”

She’s studied voice for over 47 years. She’s been on stage most of her life, performing nationally and internationally. She’s been a featured soloist at renowned venues including the Royal Albert Hall in England, Sydney Opera House in Australia, Carnegie Hall in New York City and The Crystal Cathedral in southern California.

The northwest Georgia native claims Chattanooga, Tennessee, as her hometown and earned degrees in vocal performance from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Here’s a Q-and-A with McDaniel about Broadway shows and what she offers students:

Question: Which Broadway performers do you admire?

Answer: “I’m a big fan of Kelli O’Hara right now. She’s brilliant. I’m a big fan of Kristin Chenoweth. She’s very, very good. I really love Patti LuPone. I like Patti just because she’s just flat out a dame and she’s good at what she does, and she doesn’t apologize for it. And that’s really fantastic because she’s earned it. That’s somebody that I really admire.”

Q: How often do you see Broadway shows?

A: “Sometimes a lot. And then sometimes I’ll go a year or two before I’m up there again. It really depends on the work I’m doing. A lot of times I’ll have to go up there to work and then I won’t have to go up for a while because my own schedule here will prohibit it.”

Q: Are you a fan of Broadway musicals?

A: “Oh I love it. My favorite all-time musical is ‘The King and I.’ I absolutely love ‘The King and I.’ I would probably chop off my right arm if someone would make me Mrs. Anna on Broadway. I want to be Mrs. Anna so badly. Probably not now but I would love to play that role. I absolutely am crazy about ‘War Paint.’ ‘War Paint’ was an incredible musical that didn’t get the run that it needed.”

Q: What’s the process like when you get a new student?

A: “My best friend is a Tony award winner Eugene Brancoveanu. He was born in Europe. He was actually born in Romania. He is Romanian by birth… anyway, Eugene and I have worked together I don’t even know how long. And I guess we’ve been best friends for 20 some odd years. We broke the vocal process down to really its simplest form. When a student comes in, we explain to them the process. We always tell them that I’m a kind person, but I’m not an easy teacher. We treat our students like Olympians. Like vocal athletes. We expect them to do the hard work. From (ages) 7 to 99, we expect you to do the hard work. It’s hard work, but it’s simple. We’ve broken down the process. The basic system around posture, space and energy. We explain to them right off the bat what the singer’s posture is, what creating space within the body is, and what energy is, and then we start teaching them how to do it. It’s simple to explain, not easy to do.”