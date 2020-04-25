The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com.

____________________________________________

Editor’s note: This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. To support local journalism, please consider subscribing to The Daily News at jdnews.com/subscribenow for as little as $1 per month.

____________________________________________

Onslow County cases:

Positive cases: 40Recovered: 28Negative test results: 1,370Hospitalized: 1Deaths: 1

Carteret County cases:

Positive cases: 27Recovered: 19Negative test results: 433Deaths: 3

Announcements for Saturday, April 25

A special meeting of the Onslow County Board of Education will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 27 in the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center located at 261 Northwest Corridor Blvd., Jacksonville to discuss capital and local expense budgets. Due to the current COVID-19 State of Emergency, to practice appropriate social distancing the number of participants present in the meeting will be limited. A monitor will be available at the center for limited viewing, but no more than ten individuals may congregate at one time.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare has launched LifeCare Responds, an online resource for the community as COVID-19, changes aspects of life for everyone. LifeCare Responds can be accessed at LifeCareResponds.org, and features videos and other content to help people adjust to changes as the community faces COVID-19. It contains information including videos from grief care counselors about grieving during isolation, coping with COVID-19, relieving anxiety, and talking to children about the virus. A guided meditation is also available, to help with stress and anxiety.

The Onslow County Planning Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 7 has been canceled.

The Jacksonville Texas Roadhouse, 103 Moosehaven Road, will host a farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 25 (or while supplies last). Consumers can drive up and purchase fresh produce boxes, butcher packs, Ready-To-Grill steaks, and more. Orders can be placed upon arrival, or in advance by calling 910-347-7427 or visiting https://cutt.ly/Syq2fEL The $40 produce boxes includes one dozen eggs, ½ gallon milk, strawberries, apples, oranges, potatoes, corn and more. The market will also sell small ($65) and large ($140) butcher packs.

The Swansboro Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 27 through ZOOM. Agenda materials can be viewed at swansboro-nc.org. Join the Zoom meeting using meeting ID: 910 5650 2007, and password: 238390.

Mount Carmel Helps, Inc. Disaster Relief Team will be hosting another Mobile Food Drive giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the parking lot of Mittie’s Kitchen located at 2586 Onslow Drive in Jacksonville. Stay in your vehicle, food boxes will only go into the trunk, make sure there is space for it. For more information, contact 910-265-2609.

Carteret County Schools will offer “Park & Learn” WiFi Zones from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at eight sites throughout the county. These zones will allow students and families to have free, filtered WiFi connection. This will help those who do not have reliable WiFi access at home. The zones will be at Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Newport Middle, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary. Connect to: Carteret-Outdoor.

The Onslow County Board of Adjustment Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 has been canceled.

The OCS School Nutrition office is currently accepting meal benefit applications. Online applications can be filled out at: lunchapplication.com. Paper applications, as well as Spanish applications, can be found at schoolnutritionandfitness.com. Paper applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 99, Jacksonville NC 28540.

The 28th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 9 has been postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.

The Jacksonville City Council regular workshop meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. May 5 has been canceled.

The 16th annual Beaufort Wine and Food Festival recently rescheduled its April event for Oct. 21-25. For those who have already purchased tickets for the April events and cannot attend, please consider donating the money. Otherwise, if we don’t hear from you by May 29 your tickets will be credited to Oct. 21-25 events. For more information, email beaufortwineandfood@gmail.com.

James Sprunt Community College offers free online tutoring to help its students during the COVID-19 crisis through NetTutor. NetTutor is an online tutoring and academic support for educational institutions in a variety of disciplines and academic programs online, 24 hours a day. Students just need to log into their JSCC Moodle class that assistance is needed in, there are several options available for tutorial assistance. For more information, email Pam Morgan at pmorgan@jamessprunt.edu. Once classes resume on campus, the college will again offer in-person tutoring through student services.