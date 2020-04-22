The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Jesus Caballero, 30, of 102 Kirkwood Ave., was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for the sale and distribution of a controlled substance, $9,000 unsecured bond, July 20.

• Kenneth Robert Everhart, 19, of 1052 Stanton Road, Trinity, was charged with larceny by employee, obtaining property under false pretense, $10,000 unsecured bond, no court date.

• Danny Boyd Johnson, 53, of 288 Walnut Grove, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, written promise bond, July 27.

• Jason Michael Setzer II, 32, of 1245 Camp Road, Salisbury, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, $50,000 unsecured bond, June 24.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• Various tools valued at $2,230 were reported stolen between Thursday and 10:30 p.m. Friday from a vehicle located on Cotton Grove Road.