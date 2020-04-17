Crews are tearing down the old gymnasium at Hendersonville High earlier than expected, taking advantage of the time without students and staff on campus.

Demolition of the gym, which saw its first action in 1938, began Tuesday. It was originally set to be demolished after high school graduation in June. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic closed in-person classes at Henderson County Public Schools.

School officials said in January there will eventually be alumni opportunities to get bricks and flooring from the old gym, but not during the duration of the project.

John Mitchell, business and community development director, said the school system was able to remove some of the old flooring and the alumni association is working to store it and clean it up. The old stone will also be saved.

The gym is being torn down as part of the new Hendersonville High project. The 1974 gym will be renovated while construction of a new classroom and auxiliary gym takes place.

Students will not have access to an on-campus gym during the 2020-21 school year.

Mitchell said he expects the tear-down to be complete by the end of the month. The early demo may not necessarily accelerate construction of the school, but it may buy some time in the future with weather delays or other setbacks.

“We’re hopeful that it will, but it’s a long schedule,” Mitchell said. “If we get this work done, we can buy some padding on the schedule.”