The April 2020 Barn of the month was built in 2009 by Lyle Loflin. It is a great example of a beef cattle facility for today’s farmer.

Unlike barns of days gone by, this facility is very open, allowing air flow through the facility and the ability to use machinery inside the barn with ease. This open design also allows the barn to serve as a multipurpose facility that can easily be re-arranged to accommodate various situation as they arise.

There is no need for a hay loft, as this farm utilizes large round bales. The 15-foot ceilings in the center section of the barn can easily accommodate round bales stacked 3 high. This is done with a skid steer loader, that is also used to deliver the hay to be fed to the cattle. This system saves a tremendous amount of time and significantly reduces hand labor when compared to handling square bales stored in a loft.

The left side of the barn, or the “lean to” section, is designed primarily to accommodate the cattle. Here, they can be fed, corral, receive veterinarian services, and be easily loaded onto a transport trailer or truck. All of this can be accomplished with two people familiar with operating the facility. The cattle move in and out with ease, thus the cattle remain docile and the work proceeds smoothly.

Loflin and his family are in the poultry and beef cattle business. The two go hand in hand as the litter from the poultry houses provides fertilizer for the cow pastures and hay field. The cattle enjoy the forage creating top quality stock for the beef industry.

His cattle barn is just one example of the thought and effort he has put into developing highly efficient production practices. Take a drive on Cook Road, south of Denton, to see this farm yourself. One look at the dark green rolling fields and the beautiful angus cattle will confirm, without doubt, this is a first-class farming operation.

Troy E. Coggins is the Davidson County Cooperative Extension director.