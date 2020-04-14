This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company

School: Surf City Elementary

Grade: 1st

Best subject: Reading

Worst subject: Math

Favorite quote or saying: I don’t have one

What drives you crazy? When my baby sister screams.

What makes you happy? When I hang out with my mom.

Favorite book: Ariel Makes Waves

Favorite movie: The Lorax

Favorite color: Turquoise

Favorite food: Chicken

What do you do for fun? Play outside with my friends.

Whom do you admire and why? My mom because she takes care of me and cooks for me.

What are your educational goals? I want to go to college because I don’t want to pay for my own self.

What are your career goals? I don’t know.

For Carol Nichols, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Emma exemplifies all of our SURF goals. She excels in all of our expectations. I enjoy her being in my classroom. She is a leader in the classroom.

