Toup named chair of CSH Law Employment Law Practice Group

RALEIGH — Benton Toups, an attorney with Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP (CSH Law), has been named the chair of the CSH Law Employment Law Practice Group.

Benton is a partner based in the CSH Law Wilmington office.

Benton is a graduate of Louisiana State University and the Louisiana State University School of Law.

Got a niche and want to be in the know? Subscribe to our free newsletters!

Update My Profile