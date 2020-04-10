BREVARD - Outdoor gear company SylvanSport has integrated a new line into its usual production of outdoor gear to help in the fight against COVID-19.

While still offering tents and trailers for portable triage and assessment vehicles, the company fully integrated the production of face shields, protective counter guards and foot-activated door openers into its facility within the past few weeks in order to meet the growing demand for PPE critical in the fight against COVID-19, according to a news release.

SylvanSport’s first priority for distribution is within the immediate region of Western North Carolina, including both front line health care workers and first responders, as well as essential businesses who need to protect their employees and visitors or clients.

“We recognize that many businesses must remain open and in doing so, now have an obligation to provide protection for both their employees and clients and visitors,” Tom Dempsey, CEO of SylvanSport, stated in the release.

“In addition to the face shields already in use by first responders in the area, the protective counter guards and foot-activated door openers are additional tools that any essential business can quickly deploy to protect their employees.”

SylvanSport is taking orders for both PPE and outdoor gear via its website.

When the COVID crisis began to threaten not only his business but his community, Dempsey stepped up to integrate new products into the mix.

“We were literally loaded up and about to pull out of our dock on March 12 for Canoecopia – one of our biggest outdoor sales events of the year - when we made the decision not to go,” said Dempsey. “It was early in the life cycle here for COVID-19, but already things were moving quickly, and we knew that our current path was going to take a turn.”

Two days later, the event was shut down. Dempsey was grateful to not have set off on the journey to Wisconsin with so much inventory in play. He was also painfully aware that business as usual was going to be anything but.

Dempsey points to a team of talented designers and engineers who were able to quickly design and begin production on disposable face masks, foot-activated door openers and counter guards.

This transition from outdoor gear to PPE was a fairly smooth one because Dempsey has a background as an FDA-approved medical device manufacturer, is a multi-patent holder and knows his way around international supply chains.

It was a perfect mix to quickly launch production on entirely new product lines, according to the release.

What many are calling a fluid situation has Dempsey taking a longer-term look at how to prepare for the future.

“We’re certainly focused on how to return to our normal outdoor gear operations,” said Dempsey. “But I also see this as an investment in the future. When this immediate crisis is over, we may need to maintain a certain level of PPE for future use, ensuring supply levels are never again as low as they were when this whole thing began.”

