Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson still faces a federal lawsuit from a Texas couple for suggesting they were part of a human trafficking ring involving an ineligible Eastern Alamance High School athlete, though most of the suit was dismissed.

Judge William Osteen Jr. denied Johnson’s motion to dismiss a claim by the couple of intentional infliction of emotional distress. That gives the plaintiffs the chance to show what they called unfounded statements from a credible law-enforcement source could qualify as extreme and outrageous conduct intended to cause severe emotional distress.

"This has the smell of a human trafficking organization," Johnson said May 2016 at a press conference. "We’re looking into all aspects of human trafficking. Workforce, athletes, sex trafficking, whatever."

Osteen dismissed the other 11 claims in the suit, though some could be filed again.

Aris Lamont Hines, 40, and Brandi Kauilani Thomason, 36, formerly of Mebane, sued the sheriff, former Sheriff’s Office spokesman Randy Jones, Alamance County and 10 deputies over their treatment when they were charged and investigated for enrolling an ineligible student athlete in Alamance-Burlington schools, making 12 claims in all, including false arrest, civil rights violations and slander.

In May 2016, during the investigation into the enrollment of Kingsley Johnathan — known as Johnathan Kingsley while enrolled in Alamance-Burlington Schools — the sheriff held press conferences, made public statements and commented to news organizations voicing suspicions that Hines and Thomason were involved in a larger, multistate human-trafficking ring, that children were living in deplorable conditions in their Mebane home, and that investigators were searching for three girls it was alleged the couple tried unsuccessfully to enroll in ABSS.

"Beyond allegedly scamming countless other families, [Hines and Thomason] could be part of a larger human trafficking organization involving the recruitment of foreign students to the United States to go to nonexistent private schools and play sports," Johnson said. "We know they’ve got someone over in these foreign countries, which is typical of human trafficking, that is handling the situation over there, shipping them. Hines receives them."

They were charged with obstruction of justice and obtaining property by false pretenses. Those charges were later dropped. They were never charged with human trafficking, and the girls were found in the Dominican Republic, New York and Texas by late May 2016, just weeks after charges were first filed against the couple. The couple claim their reputations were so damaged by the sheriff’s public statements that they had to leave North Carolina.

The suit does not mention Johnathan, the Nigerian football, basketball and soccer player the couple was charged with enrolling in Woodlawn Middle School and later Eastern, it was alleged, with false documents.

The 6-foot-plus, 220-pound reportedly 15-year-old Eastern Alamance freshman was ruled ineligible to have played in 2016, forcing the football team to forfeit all its 14 wins in 2015, the basketball team to forfeit 14 of its 29 wins, and Eastern to return $19,000 in playoff ticket sales to the state.

The following September, Jonathan was enrolled as an 18-year-old senior at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He is now a senior defensive end at Syracuse University, where he has played well and was named to the 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District I Football Team. His major is information technology.

Claims against Alamance County were dismissed, with Osteen agreeing the sheriff is an elected official, so he and his deputies are not legally employees of the county, though county government approves his budget.

Johnson and Jones are protected also from state charges of slander and defamation by a one-year statute of limitations, according to the judge’s opinion.

A number of claims against Johnson and his deputies apparently were dismissed because the plaintiffs’ lawyer did not provide evidence those actions or errors amounted to violations of their constitutional rights. Osteen wrote that many times they relied on "threadbare recitals of the elements of a cause of action, supported by mere conclusory statements."

Other claims, like violations of the plaintiffs’ rights to privacy, were simply not written as violations of Hines’ and Thomason’s Fourth Amendment rights, so Osteen ruled they were not founded in any rights appropriate to the federal suit.

In fact the judge included a fairly harsh note near the end of the 62-page ruling, saying "the briefing done by both sides on this motion to dismiss was suboptimal," with "scant legal analysis, with little authority presented to support each side’s arguments," which made the process take longer than it needed to.

The plaintiffs could try again to make a number of claims, including negligent infliction of emotional pain, which doesn’t require proof of intentional harm, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process distress, against Johnson and Jones as individuals, and some legal protections of public officials.