Some people who have kidney stones never know it because the stones remain in the kidneys.

The pain begins when the stones pass out of the kidney and through the ureter, the duct by which urine passes from the kidney to the bladder.

“It falls down into the tube and causes an obstruction,” said Dr. Dana Point with NHRMC Physician Group - Atlantic Urology. “Your kidney, as long as it’s receiving blood, will continue to make urine. The urine backs up. It actually stretches the kidney and that’s that kind of stabbing, unrelenting pain people get.”

As the stone moves down the ureter the pain can start radiating down into the groin.

“They are very, very uncomfortable,” Point said. “Some people have said they are worse than childbirth.”

Kidney stones can be as small as a grain of sand and so large they almost fill the kidney, a form known as a staghorn, he said.

“The most common is calcium oxalate and calcium phosphate, so calcium-based stones,” Point said.

Genetics and diet can play a part in determining who develops kidney stones, though there’s some debate on how much diet contributes, he said.

“A lot of times our high-salt diet contributes,” he said. “And we don’t drink enough water a lot of times, so dehydration.”

One of the best ways to avoid kidney stones is to increase fluid intake, but that means water, not sodas, Point said.

“A lot of soda has high sodium levels and sodium is salt,” he said. “Your body tends to absorb the salt in your urine over calcium. If you have a lot of salt, it leaves the calcium behind to bind and make stones.”

Once doctors have a specimen stone to examine, they can determine its makeup and recommend specific dietary changes, Point said. For example, patients might be advised to adhere to a low-oxalate diet – meaning limiting tea, a Southern staple also high in oxalate.

Common treatments for kidney or ureteral stones include shock wave lithotripsy and ureteroscopy, he said.

Lithotripsy uses sound waves to fragment the stone, making it easier to pass.

Ureteroscopy involves going through the bladder and up the ureter with a scope to fragment the stone with a laser and a basket to remove the fragments.

“For larger stones more invasive options are sometimes needed, including going through the back to break and remove the stone (percutaneous surgery) and rarely open surgery,” Point said. “The chosen surgical procedure depends on the size of the stone and its location in the kidney or ureter.”

Sometimes the urologist may need to place a stent in the ureter to drain urine from the kidney if the stone is large and causing a blockage that could result in infection or impaired kidney function, he said.

“We go back to get the stone at a later time once the infection has cleared,” Point said. “Subsequent attempts at stone removal are much more successful as the ureter becomes more dilated, making it easier to remove the stone burden.”

Small stones such as those less than 5 mm usually pass without intervention, though it might take several weeks, he said.

“Due to severity of pain, intervention is often still needed,” Point said.

“In the setting of an obstruction with infection, (the) patient may become acutely ill due to bacteria in the urine back flowing directly in the blood stream,” he said. “This could result in sepsis. Signs and symptoms of worsening infection include fever, chills, worsening flank pain, nausea/vomiting, and malaise.”

Large stones sometimes can cause obstruction with mild symptoms, Point said.

“This ongoing low level of obstruction can result in permanent damage and eventual loss of kidney function in the affected organ,” he said.

If kidney stones aren’t causing obstructions or pain, the urologist can continue to observe them or remove them, Point said.