The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com.

Announcements for Wednesday, April 7

Editor’s note: This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. To support local journalism, please consider subscribing to The Daily News at jdnews.com/subscribenow

The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. April 13 has been canceled. The next regular meeting is currently scheduled for May 11.

N.C. Medicaid has implemented flexibility on how Medicaid providers and beneficiaries receive Medicaid services in the wake of COVID-19. Utilization and prior approval limits for specific State Plan Medicaid services will be relaxed for all Medicaid beneficiaries impacted by COVID-19 including individuals participating in the N.C. Innovations Waiver and the N.C. TBI Waiver. Medicaid is hosting two webinars to further discuss the flexibility from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Phone: 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Webinar: zoom.us/j/259478347 Webinar ID: 259 478 347.

Onslow County will have another essential food pick up for those who have a need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at the following locations: Ruach Outreach Ministries, 5071 Burgaw Highway, Maple Hill; Folkstone Original Free Will Baptist Church, 133 Old Folkstone Road, Holly Ridge; Swansboro United Methodist, 1104 Main St. Extension, Swansboro; Richlands Community Outreach, 8701 Richlands Hwy, Richlands; Calvary Assembly of God, 3980 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville; Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way; Belgrade Community Center, 482 Spring Hill Road, Maysville. Please do not block roadways when attending these locations.