Smells of pit-smoked barbeque will soon drift from McAdenville Road to South Main Street in Lowell.

A new 7,500 square-feet restaurant sits conveniently between downtown Lowell and Interstate 85 on South Main Street. It’s a sight that Gerald Duncan – owner of Hillbilly’s Barbeque & Steaks – never thought he’d see.

“The only thing that we’ve ever thought about was how to get the food right and making the customer happy,” said Duncan, who opened his staple barbecue restaurant in June 1989 at age 21.

With that in mind, shifting business into a new spot in Lowell felt natural to Duncan. He’s left with mostly fond memories of selling tasty pulled pork, brisket and potato salad out of a 50-year-old building beside a popular gas station.

“They’ve been good to us,” Duncan said. “Coming over here is great, but it’ll be sad at the same time.”

Since buying the restaurant’s longtime home wasn’t an option, Duncan’s focus shifted to creating a place where Hillbilly’s could thrive another 30 years.

Patrons of Hillbilly’s will first enjoy a parking lot solely for customers, Duncan said.

“You don’t have gas pumps in front of you. You have parking,” he said.

Other features of the maroon restaurant include a front porch at the entrance, a bar, two dining areas and an outdoor patio. Hillbilly’s will serve the same sauced-up menu, and keep the salad bar open, but Duncan believes a fresh building and fresh equipment will help his staff make better food.

“We owe it to our customers. Our building just got too old,” Duncan said.

COVID-19 or not, Duncan hopes to have Hillbilly’s at 305 S. Main St. up and running in May. Timing isn’t exactly great, but before the pandemic injured restaurant operations across Gaston County, Duncan had already planned to install a pick-up window for takeout orders, which he believes will work out in his favor.

The pandemic has proven, more than anything else in the last 30 years, just how much customers continue to support Hillbilly’s.

“We’re very thankful. There’s so many other places out there and they pick us,” Duncan said.

